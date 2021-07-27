Boosie BadAzz Calls Out Head of Instagram Who Said Rapper’s Account Was Removed for Nudity

Boosie BadAzz wants his Instagram account back, mane.

On Tuesday (July 27), the Baton Rouge, La. artist jumped on his Instagram account and called out Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram, who explained in an interview with Power 105's The Breakfast Club earlier this morning that Boosie’s page was removed last summer because of violations against the platform's nudity policy.

“How the hell my Instagram was took ’cause of nudity?" Boosie asked in a response video he posted on Instagram. "It was took ’cause of fuckin’ racism, that’s why it was took." The controversial rhymer claimed the woman who posed nude with him in a photo last year had emojis covering her body parts. He also added that the woman's IG page was restored three to four days later while his account has not been reinstated. "Tell Charlamagne tha God the truth," he said. "Tell the truth. Tell the fuckin' truth."

In another video, Boosie pleaded with Mosseri to restore his official Boosie Instagram page, which has millions of followers. His current IG, @boosienewig, has follower count of 1.2 million.

"Adam Mosseri, can you give me my page back?" he asked. "Y'all gave her her page back, can you give me my page back? Before that my page was never taken away from me. You done gave everybody their page back, give me another chance. Give me my official Boosie page back with my 10.5 million followers so I can help feed my family some more."

Boosie continued, "Do y'all think about the hurt that y'all cause people's family when y'all take their page and you give somebody else their page back who don't have no followers back. You should give me my page back."

"The community wanna see me, mane," he concluded, adding, "Y'all want to see all of the people y'all love. The community wanna see, mane. Official Boosie, mane."

After posting videos to his IG account, Boosie went on his IG Story to share his thoughts on why he believes Mosseri allows Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande to presumedly upload posts on their IG accounts that may violate the platform's nudity policy.

Addressing DJ Envy, who asked Mosseri why Kim K. went without consequence when the reality star uploaded a risqué image on her page, Boosie claimed that the head of Instagram wants to be "sexually related" to them.

"DJ Envy you are right, he wouldn't do it to Kim K., he wouldn't do it to Ariana Grande, you want to know why," Boosie stated. "’Cause he has dreams of messing' with them. He got dreams of laying down with them, that's why."

"He has dreams of being sexually related to them," Boosie further added.

Finally, Boosie posted a video asking Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee, the hosts of The Breakfast Club, to fly him to New York City so he can speak his piece about his ongoing Instagram situation and to promote his latest project, Goat Talk 3.

"My album just dropped, I need to talk about lot of shit, fly me in, mane," he explained. "They talkin' over me right now. I need that platform. Fly me in, nigga."

It looks like Boosie BadAzz's issues with Instagram are far from over. To be continued.

You can watch the full interview with Adam Mosseri on The Breakfast Club below. Mosseri discusses Boosie around the 28:38-mark.