B.o.B, YBN Nahmir, Yvngxchris and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

There's no better way to end the week than with some new hip-hop music. Thankfully, the rap game always delivers. This time, a multi-talented Atlanta artist celebrates the release of his 10th studio album, a former XXL Freshman from Alabama unveils a progressive project, a Virginia-bred teen sensation drops a new EP and more.

After nearly two years out of the spotlight, B.o.B drops Better Than Drugs, an album that's been promoted for months across social media. Having been pushed back from its original date back in early July, the 12-track offering serves as the revered Atlanta multihyphenate's 10th full-length LP and includes four previously released singles.

Led by the Hang Dynasty-produced "Vimana," which came out in June, Better Than Drugs was also predated by the tracks "Scenic Route," "Bad Lil Bish" featuring Baby Tate and Black Boe, and "Nigga Now" featuring Tech N9ne. Other guest appearances include Money Mu, Ray Moon, Fuegogamo and Jace.

Following the release of his last albums, Somnia and Murd & Mercy, which dropped back-to-back at the tail end of 2020, B.o.B unloads his latest project just one week prior to the launch of his Better Than Drugs Tour. The 30-stop run will be the "Nothin’ on You" rapper's first U.S. tour in eight years and will also feature performances from Metro Marrs.

In true Bobby Ray fashion, the multiplatinum artist announced both the Better Than Drugs album release and upcoming tour with a tongue-in-cheek anti-drug public service announcement.

Following a cryptic announcement just days before its release, YBN Nahmir returns with his new EP, Faster Car Music. Boasting raps from a more mature incarnation of Nahmir, the seven-track project is laced with 808-driven beats designed to bump hard in the whip while cruising through the city.

With only those who pre-saved the project being made aware of the actual release date, Faster Car Music was led by the Hoodrixh-produced single, "Bows," which was soon followed by "Where I'm From," a wavy anthem that serves as an ode to YBN Nahmir's home state of Alabama.

One of the most popular teens in the rap game, Yvungxchris, comes through with Virality, a new EP that will be supported by the Virginia native's upcoming Barely Legal Tour alongside his Columbia Records labelmate, SSGKobe.

With the drop being accompanied by an entertaining visual for the project's track "Quikkscope" featuring DC The Don, Yvngxchris promoted the release of Virality primarily through hype built up by two previously released singles, "Ain't No Fun," a hi-hat and bass-heavy banger produced by Brizzy On Da Beat, and "Giig," on which the combination of beatmakers Cxdy and Thankyouwill laid the groundwork. The EP's sole guest appearance is from Lil Yachty, who provided vocals on the song, "Damn Homie."

The official video for "Giig" also dropped within the past week and according to Chris, took the better part of three months to shoot in order to come correct.

Check out projects from Tink, Aitch, Stunna Gambino, Internet Money and more below.