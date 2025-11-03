Blueface Released From Prison

Blueface has been released from prison after spending almost two years behind bars.

On Monday (Nov. 3), the 28-year-old rapper shared a video on Instagram from his home, revealing he has been freed from the California State Prison in Los Angeles.

"Still that ni**a, two years later," he says in the clip. "On the dead homies.

The rapper's mom, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, has been teasing his release for the past several weeks. Last month, Blueface's mom told TMZ that Blue was down to the last stretch of his bid and could be released sooner than his December parole eligibility date.

"I have the coming home party," she said. "Make sure you guys get your tickets for the celebrity Blueface coming home party. I'm going to be picking him up with his kids. His girlfriend got us a limo, so you know I'm excited. I'm excited for new beginnings."

On Sunday (Nov. 2), Blue's mom shared a video of someone in a bed under the cover, which appeared to imply Blue was home. However, she would not confirm if he was freed, telling one fan to sign up for her Patreon page for upcoming information.

Blueface's father also hinted in an Instagram post on Sunday that the rapper would be released soon.

"Today is the end of a chapter in my family's life," the post reads. "Tomorrow is the beginning of a new chapter in my family's life. Can't wait."

Blueface turned himself in last January for violating his probation in connection with the 2021 assault of a club bouncer. Last August, he was sentenced to four years in prison. The rapper served 21 months of his sentence before being released on Monday.

XXL has reached out to Blueface's attorney for comment.

Watch the Video of Blueface Revealing He Has Been Released From Prison