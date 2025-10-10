Blueface No Longer Banned From Las Vegas Strip After Shooting a Man – Report

A judge has reportedly lifted a ban that forbade Blueface from the Las Vegas Strip after he shot a man in Sin City in 2022.

Blueface is currently serving time in California State Prison for an unrelated probation violation. On Wednesday (Oct. 8), Las Vegas' 8 News Now reported that Clark County District Court Judge Kathleen Delaney lifted restrictions that banned the rapper from being on the Las Vegas Strip or downtown Las Vegas. There's one catch: He is only allowed in both locations for work-related reasons.

The ban stems from a shooting incident involving the rapper in October of 2022. Blueface was initially charged with attempted murder for shooting a man outside the Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club near The Strip. He later took a plea deal that reduced the charges to battery and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure. In exchange, Judge Delaney sentenced Blue to up to three years of probation, while suspending a two-to-five-year prison sentence.

Last January, Blue was ordered to pay $13 million in damages to the owner of the now-defunct club.

Blueface is currently serving out a four-year sentence for violating his probation in connection with a 2021 assault case. He is eligible for parole in December.

XXL has reached out to Blueface's attorney for comment.

Watch News Coverage of The Update in Blueface's Las Vegas Ban