Everyone Wonders If Blueface Is Free From Prison After Odd Bed Video Goes Viral

Blueface may have been released from prison after his mother recently shared an odd video on Instagram that has fans wondering.

There have been rumblings that Blueface will be freed sooner than scheduled for weeks. On Sunday (Nov. 2), the rapper's mom, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, posted footage on her Instagram Story that shows someone in a bed under the covers. Blueface's son walks in the room and Karlissa jokes, "Your dad threw em all off didn't he?" referring to the pillows on the floor.

In another post, Karlissa shared a screenshot of a DM where someone tries to confirm that Blueface is out.

"I can't say. You better go subscribe tho," Karlissa replied, directing the person to a Patreon page.

Blueface's father also hinted on Sunday that the rapper would be released in an Instagram post.

"Today is the end of a chapter in my family's life," the post reads. "Tomorrow is the beginning of a new chapter in my family's life. Can't wait."

Blueface has been behind bars since he turned himself in last January for violating his probation in connection with a 2021 assault. Last August, he was sentenced to four years in prison. According to California Department of Corrections Records, he is eligible for parole this month.

XXL has reached out to Blueface's team for comment.

Watch the Odd Video That Seems to Reveal Blueface Has Been Released From Prison