Blueface Could Be Released From Prison Sooner Than Scheduled

Blueface will be released from prison soon, according to his mom.

On Oct. 10, TMZ caught up with the Los Angeles rapper's mother, Karlissa Saffold, who gave an update on her son's looming release date.

"Well, today I got a call and I can't tell you exactly cause he's like, 'Don't be telling my exact date,” but we're down to the last stretch," Karlissa revealed. "We're days away," said Saffold. "I have the coming home party. Make sure you guys get your tickets for the celebrity Blueface coming home party. I'm going to be picking him up with his kids. His girlfriend got us a limo, so you know I'm excited. I'm excited for new beginnings."

According to Karlissa, Blue has a new girlfriend and wants to put his relationship with Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis in the past.

"He said he wants to put everything with his previous women in the past," Karlissa continued. "He wants to be there for the kids, 110 percent...He wants to move forward. He's got a new lady."

It appears that Blueface is getting out earlier than expected. According to California Department of Corrections records, he isn't eligible for parole until December. Blueface has been behind bars since he turned himself in last January for violating his probation in connection with a 2021 assault. Last August, he was sentenced to four years in prison.

XXL has reached out to Blueface's attorney and team for comment.

Watch Blueface's Mom Give an Update on When He Gets Out of Prison