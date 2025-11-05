Blueface Sends Apology on Livestream to the Man He Shot in Las Vegas

Blueface recently apologized during a livestream to the man he shot in Las Vegas in 2022.

On Monday night (Nov. 3), Blue chopped it up with DDG, a day after being released from prison after serving nearly two years on Sunday (Nov. 2). During the sit-down, Blue fielded questions from fans, with one asking what he missed the most while on lockdown. Blue said his kids and revealed he regrets one of the incidents that almost led to his incarceration.

"I should have just sat my a*s in the house. I ain't have to go to the club that night, put my hands on that man, shoot him," Blueface said of the 2022 shooting outside of a Las Vegas club where he was initially charged with attempted murder. "I ain't have to shoot that man. I could have been at home."

"I'm sorry, brother," he added. "I didn't mean to shoot you, bro. If you seeing this, forgive me, man. This is a true apology."

The 28-year-old rapper went on to claim he took "civiliization" classes while he was in prison to help him work on his temper.

Blueface was arrested in November of 2022 and charged with shooting Kentabius Traylor outside Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club near the Las Vegas Strip. In July of 2023, Blueface took a plea deal that reduced the charges to battery and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure. He was sentenced to three years of probation and given a suspended two-to-five-year sentence. Blue was also ordered to pay the owners of the now-defunct club over $13,000 in a lawsuit.

While he skated jail time for that incident, last January, Blueface turned himself in after violating his probation in a 2021 assault case. That August, he was sentenced to four years in prison. He served around 22 months of his sentence before being released over the weekend.

Watch Blueface Aplogized to His Shooting Victim