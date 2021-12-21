Blac Youngsta Poses Next to Crypt With Young Dolph’s Last Name in New Music Video – Watch

Blac Youngsta released a new video and people are speculating that he could be dissing the late Young Dolph.

The Memphis rapper dropped the video for his track "I'm Assuming" on Monday (Dec. 20), which takes place in a cemetery. During portions of the visual, Blac Youngsta is rapping in front of a crypt that has Dolph's family's name Thorton on it. Youngsta, who had a public beef with Dolph, born Adolph Thorton Jr., prior to his passing last month, is facing backlash for seemingly disrespecting the deceased rhymer.

It's unclear if the engraved stone that Blac Youngsta intermittently poses in front of in the video is actually real, but people on social media don't believe it's a coincidence the crypt that could belong to a member of Dolph's family appears in Youngsta's video.

One Twitter user, who referenced Youngsta performing an old Dolph diss track during a recent show, said, "I don’t see nothing wrong with Blac Youngsta performing the song but his new video with him next to a tombstone with Dolph last name on is a bit much lol."

Another person tweeted, "Blac Youngsta subliminally dissing Young Dolph by shooting a video in a grave yard next to a tombstone that says Thornton on it. Young Dolph’s real name is Adolph Thornton Jr."

Last Friday (Dec. 17), Blac Youngsta performed his 2016 Young Dolph diss track "Shake Sum" during his appearance at Aces of Dallas nightclub. And at one point, Youngsta rapped the callous lyrics directed towards Dolph sans a backtrack.

While some thought Youngsta performing the record was in poor taste, others felt it was on-brand for the CMG Records artist who wasn't one to repress his feelings towards Dolph or anyone associated with the Paper Route Empire CEO.

Young Dolph was shot and killed inside Makeda's Homemade Cookies on Nov. 17, but while he was alive, he had an ongoing feud with Blac Youngsta and Yo Gotti, the head of CMG Records—the label Youngsta is signed to.

In February of 2017, Young Dolph's bulletproof SUV was shot at over 100 times while the rhymer was in Charlotte, N.C. for the annual CIAA tournament. Dolph was not harmed, but Blac Youngsta was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting. He faced six counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property and one count of felony conspiracy. Two years later, in May of 2019, Youngsta's charges were dropped.

Check out Blac Youngsta's video for "I'm Assuming" below.

Also, scroll down to see more reactions to Blac Youngsta's video.