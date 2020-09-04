Eminem Name-Drops Kendrick Lamar and Logic on Big Sean’s “Friday Night Cypher”: Listen

When Big Sean revealed the tracklist for his Detroit 2 album earlier this week, fans immediately noticed "Friday Night Cypher," a track that unites Detroit rappers by including verses from himself, Royce 5'9, Kash Doll, Tee Grizzley, Cash Kidd, Payroll Giovanni, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby and, of course, Eminem.

The song, which samples the Clipse's classic 2002 track "Grindin'," dropped when Detroit 2 hit the internet on Friday morning (Sept. 4). Eminem spits for two minutes and name-drops Logic and Kendrick Lamar.

Em's name-drops are mixed in with his customary dose of dynamic rhyme schemes "I'm talkin' loot like I'm rioting/Dick is so big, I can't fit the entire thing through a tire swing/I don't think it would be Logic to say that I'm retirin'/But I should say bye-bye, earthlings," Em spits on the track, referencing the moment Logic announced his retirement a couple of months back.

"Friday Night Cypher" is one of the last tracks on the follow-up to Sean Don's 2012 mixtape, Detroit. D2 features the previously released "Deep Reverence" with the late Nipsey Hussle, "Wolves" featuring Post Malone and "Body Language" with help from Ty Dolla $ign and Jhene Aiko. This is Big Sean's fifth studio album, not to mention his first released since 2017, when he dropped I Decided and Double or Nothing with Metro Boomin.

Check out Big Sean's "Friday Night Cypher" featuring Eminem, Royce 5'9, Kash Doll, Tee Grizzley, Cash Kidd, Payroll Giovanni, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego and Sada Baby below.