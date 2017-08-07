Big Pooh Lets Loose New Song “Seinfeld (Go Up)” Featuring Phonte

It’s been seven years since Little Brother broke up. The super group consisting of Big Pooh, Phonte and 9th Wonder announced their disbandment back in 2010, and went on to have strong solo careers. Now there's some new music recorded seven years ago from two of the members with the release of Big Pooh's track, "Seinfeld (Go Up)."

Recently, Big Booh unearthed the track featuring Phonte but with Swiff D on production. The record was made back in 2010, and was supposed to be the first single off Pooh’s Dirty Pretty Things album. However, the track was never released because of the group's falling out.

This record should warm Little Brother fans' hearts. Its a great song that captures some of the essence of what made LB one of the best groups in hip-hop.

Last year, Phonte was a guest on an episode of the hip-hop podcast The Combat Jack Show and shared that he's open to a possible Little Brother reunion. To go along with the release of "Seinfeld (Go Up)," Big Pooh shared the story behind the record and its significance.

Pooh writes, “Seven years has passed, Tay and I back rocking, and I never recovered the contents of that particular hard drive (I’m still pissed about that). So here it is, in its unmixed, unmastered, unreleased form… ’Seinfeld (Go Up)’ feat Phonte. Produced by Swiff D.”



Could a Little Brother reunion be in the works? Next year marks the 15th anniversary of their debut album, The Listening. Let's hope Tay, Pooh and 9th Wonder get back together for something special.

Bump "Seinfeld (Go Up)" below.

See 25 of the Best Hip-Hop Projects of 2017 (So Far)