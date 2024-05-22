B.G. Turns Over Song Lyrics to Judge for Scrutiny

B.G. has turned over his lyrics to a judge for scrutiny ahead of his hearing next month to address supervised release violations.

B.G. Turns Over Lyrics to Judge

B.G. is in an ongoing legal battle concerning whether or not he violated his supervised release conditions by performing with Boosie BadAzz and doing an album with Gucci Mane. According to court documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (May 22), Eastern District of Louisiana Judge Susie Morgan granted the prosecution's request to make B.G. turn over the lyrics to songs he's recorded since he was released from a halfway house in January of 2024. XXL confirmed with B.G.'s attorney that he has complied to the order.

The Cash Money rapper has a show cause hearing scheduled for June 18, where the judge will decide if B.G. violated the terms of his supervised release and determine if future lyrics from the rapper will have to be approved by his probation officer.

B.G. Hits Snag After Returning to Society

Last September, B.G., born Christopher Dorsey, was released from prison after serving 11 years for gun possession and witness tampering. He graduated from the Hope for Prisoners program shortly after his release and released a joint album with Gucci Mane titled Choppas & Bricks last December.

This past March, he was arrested for probation violations, with prosecutors claiming B.G. violated a federal mandate by doing a show with Boosie at a show in Las Vegas on Feb. 8. The album with Gucci Mane, who is a convicted felon, was also called into question. B.G.'s attorneys denied the rapper violated, saying he had permission to perform with Boosie.

However, prosecutors are now pushing for a judge to look into B.G.'s song lyrics, which they claim do not represent a man who is adequately trying to re-enter society. They have filed a motion asking the judge to mandate that B.G. turn over all future song lyrics to his probation officer for approval.