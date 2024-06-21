B.G.’s Lyrics Shouldn’t Be Censored Regardless of His Criminal Record

The block is hot for B.G. But instead of ducking and dodging the law for doing illegal activity, the New Orleans rapper is under scrutiny from authorities for his raps. Is this really happening in 2024?

B.G., who atoned for his past crimes by serving 11 years in prison before being released last September, is in a position very few artists can empathize with. Back in March, he was arrested for a possible violation of his supervised release and faced the possibility of returning to prison. Authorities claimed he went against court mandates by performing with convicted felon Boosie BadAzz in Las Vegas on Feb. 8 and working Gucci Mane, who is also a convicted felon, on last December's album Choppers & Bricks album.

Back in May, United States Attorney Maurice E. Landrieu Jr. filed a motion in the rapper's case, which points out B.G.'s recent song lyrics. Landrieu argued the Cash Money rapper's lyrics promote violence, drug dealing and discourage people from cooperating with law enforcement. The motion specifically named the tracks "Say My Grace" and "Waaaahhhh! The Comeback Kid" and urged a judge to mandate that B.G.'s song lyrics be approved by his probation officers moving forward.

On May 22, B.G. turned over the lyrics to songs he'd written since his release to the Eastern District of Louisiana Judge Susie Morgan for scrutiny and waited to learn his fate. On Thursday (June 20), B.G. updated fans on his current situation regarding his legal battle and the censorship of his lyrics.

"I was able to go to court, get permission to work, get permission to do my concerts, get permission to drop this new music. Got permission to be self-employed. Everything worked out in a real G favor," he reported on Instagram Live.

However, he added, "They still on my line, though. They still trying to censor me a little bit. They don't want me to rap about snitches. They don't want me to give y'all the Gizzle with the gold teeth. I gotta be real mindful, a little safe on what I say and how I say it while I'm on supervised release."

XXL reached out to B.G.'s attorney for comment but did not hear back as of press time.

While lyrics being used against rappers in court is not a new topic, a government body having a direct influence on what an artist can say on a song is next level and should never happen regardless of a person's criminal past.

"Our culture is under attack," 300 Entertainment cofounder Kevin Liles recently said on the inaugural episode of XXL's Inside Track podcast. Liles launched a petition against the legal tactic in 2022. "This is not the first time, it won't be the last time. It's a way to try and control who we are and what we are."

Over the years, rappers like N.W.A, Ice-T, Public Enemy and 2 Live Crew have fought the good fight against censorship. Unfortunately, with B.G. still being under the thumb of the law, he is at a disadvantage. Something like not being able to rap about snitching may seem inconsequential. In the most extreme circumstances, a government can deem lyrics they are against worthy of a death sentence. And that's not a world any of us want to live in.