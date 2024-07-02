B.G. Required to Turn Over Song Lyrics to Probation Officer Before They Are Recorded

B.G. is required to turn over his song lyrics to his probation officer before they are recorded as part of a new amendment to his supervised release.

B.G. Lyrics to Face Scrutiny

B.G. has finally crossed a legal hurdle in connection to the argument as to whether or not he violated his supervised release back in March. According to court documents dated June 28, provided to XXL on Tuesday (July 2), the court has ruled that the rapper did not violate his terms of release by performing and recording songs with convicted felons Boosie BadAzz and Gucci Mane, which means the Lousians rapper will not be subject to return to prison. He must get prior approval before working with people with criminal pasts.

However, United States District Judge Susie Morgan did somewhat side with the prosecution's argument that the rapper's lyrics should be looked at.

The judge called the motion for B.G.'s lyrics to be censored "unconstitutional." However, she did comply with the prosecution's motion for Gizzle to turn over his lyrics before they are recorded.

"To address the legitimate concerns expressed by the Government, the Court will impose a special condition that the Defendant provide the United States Probation Office with a copy of the lyrics of any song he writes, in advance of his production or promotion of such song, and that those lyrics be shared with the Government," the court document reads. "At that time, the Government may, if it deems necessary and appropriate, file another motion for leave to file a rule to show cause why the Defendant’s conditions of supervised release should not be modified because the Defendant’s conduct is inconsistent with the goals of rehabilitation."

B.G.'s attorney David Z Chesnoff has released the following statement to XXL about the latest ruling in the case.

"Mr. Dorsey is pleased the that Honorable Court found he did not violate the terms of his supervision and would not restrict his artistic work by ordering his lyrics be controlled by the Government. He intends on resuming his career consistent with the court order," the statement reads.

B.G. Free to Work After Court Ruling

B.G., who was released from prison last September after serving 11 years, faced a possible return to prison after he was arrested in Las Vegas, where he currently resides, in March and accused of possibly violating the terms of his supervised release. Prosecutors also argued his lyrics promote violence, drug dealing and discourage people from cooperating with law enforcement and should be approved by his probation officer. After four months in limbo, B.G. is now free to work.

