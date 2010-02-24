BEP Knocks Lil Wayne Out of the Top Spot

The Black Eyed Peas have put an “E-N-D.” to Lil Wayne’s position as the number one rap act on The Billboard 200.

Climbing five seats from last week, the Peas managed to grab the No. 3 spot on the charts, with 65,500 units of their E.N.D. album flying off the shelves this sales cycle. After an impressive 37-weeks, the group’s Grammy-nominated disc has close to 2,131,300 copies sold, according to the Nielsen SoundScan.

Wayne’s experimental rock album, Rebirth, fell one spot to No. 5 this go-round. The soon to be incarcerated rapper racked up 58,400 in sales, in his third week on the charts, making his total 323,800.

All the way down at No. 21 is Weezy's collective Young Money. Fans picked up 19,700 copies of the crew’s debut LP, We Are Young Money, making YM’s overall stats stand at 330,700.

Jumping ten spots to No. 32 is the other Mr. Carter, Jay-Z. Hov’s Blueprint 3 album was scanned 16,000 times this week, bringing his 24-week tally to 1,631,500.

Making his way back into the top 40 this week is Gucci Mane at No. 38. The Atlanta trap star sold 14,700 copies of The State Vs. Radric Davis over the last seven-days. Overall, the So Icey rapper has 278,800 in sales after 11-weeks on the charts.

Further down the charts Freeway and producer Jake One’s collaborative album The Stimulus Package, debuted at No. 63. The disc, released through Rhymesaysers Records, sold 9,000 units in its first week. —Elan Mancini