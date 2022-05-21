Azealia Banks Appears to Suggest Megan Thee Stallion Faked Getting Shot and It Was a Marketing Ploy From Jay-Z

Azealia Banks is not afraid to run headlong into eyebrow-raising territory with her outrageous commentary. While on social media, the Harlem rapper appears to have suggested that Megan Thee Stallion faked getting shot and that it was a marketing ploy allegedly contrived by Jay-Z.

On Friday (May 20), Azealia Banks hopped on her Twitter account and blasted Megan Thee Stallion after fans discovered that Megan posted a photo of herself and Doja Cat at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and cropped out actress Cara Delevingne, who was sitting in between them in the original picture. Offended by Megan’s alleged shade, Banks, who is a good friend of Cara, decided to drag the Houston rhymer and made some ridiculous claims in the process.

"And the fact that horse face wide back meg the fucking stallion who has no grace, couth, is in desperate need of a serious ethnic rhinoplasty has the nerve to try and shade Cara She needs a saddle on her back and a summer jumping hurdles in Ocala Florida before anyone gives...His hands of the ghetto and throws her to the streets where she belongs," Banks seethed in her Twitter rant. "What an angry, violent, aggressive and messy lesbian drunk. Fucking yuuuuuuuuckkkkkkkkkkkk. Cara is not your fashion bitch sis...You screamed protect black women then helped Popeyes sell surplus sweet heat sauce and fried chicken sandwiches."

Banks then dragged Jay-Z, who is the founder of Roc Nation, which manages Megan, into her long-winded rant.

"Jay-Z literally took one look at ur dumbass and switched out the Hennessy for his own brand of d’usee while u grieved the loss of your mom...even he knows that is all you are worth. Being a fucking desperate statistic easily swayed," she wrote. "Jay-Z’s female artist marketing tactics are so fucking played out. Drum up some domestic violence lie, garner public sympathy, strip the artist of her confidence, isolate them and use them as vehicles for whatever white think tank agenda ala mode It’s actually fucking pitiful."

"1501 [Certified Entertainment] had a better handle on her. The vintage Pam Grier vibe was hot. I also think bbymutha with a full on makeover would be a force to reckon with. Bbymutha is very very goood.. so is junglepussy," she continued.

When a fan asked Banks why does she feel that Megan needed plastic surgery, the Broke With Expensive Taste creator further disparaged the "Hot Girl Summer" artist.

"Rhino, buccal fat removal, gum & eyebrow lift, lipo on the arms, athletic leg definition," Banks tweeted. "She looks like brown alcohol, brown prostyl gel, fantasia ic spritz and and Waffle House margarine spread. Like a fried stripper with extremely forgettable music. She’s really a snore."

"I would be into some polished equestrian/horse racing aesthetics from her," she continued. "Jockey glamour. Jordache babe. Tight, taut, defined," Banks concluded. "The throw back flows are boring, face is too boxy, punchlines are watered down gangsta boo."

Banks threw a couple of more disparaging remarks at Megan in defense of her friend Cara, who was getting dragged by fans for being around Megan so much at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

"Cara Delevingne is literally the least racist white woman I know," she tweeted. "She was clearly fangirling over doja who looked great in Schiaparelli btw, and trying to help Meg work that small train from in between her ass crack. Totally weird smear campaign happening with Cara rn."

"Cara never had to lie about being shot and conflate the very real death of Breonna Taylor into an agenda to garner sympathy during an election year," she continued. "That SNL performance with the glass bullet holes was tasteless, careless and opportunistic. Bad acting on the gayle clips."

"I’ve been thru LOADS of shit, but never desperate enough to have a marketing team try and use a tragic national event to market me as the black girl tragic mascot," she added. "Im just not into the meg the stallion pity party/divisive press release shit anymore."

"If you’re going to sell sex, then fucking sell sex," Banks concluded. "And sell it well. Booze, anger, lying, fried chicken - are not sexy. If you’re gonna sell pity then do that, believably. I just don’t believe anything is real or worth the time there. Just dumb pr games."

One thing’s for sure, Azealia Banks is not afraid to say what’s on her mind.