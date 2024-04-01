Authorities Could Reinvestigate Shyne Club Shooting in New Diddy Probe – Report

Authorities might be taking another look into the infamous 1999 Club New York shooting involving Diddy and Shyne as part of their current probe into the embattled rap mogul.

Feds to Widen Diddy Investigation

Diddy is currently the subject of a reported sex trafficking probe, with his homes in Miami and Los Angeles being raided last week. According to a report published by the New York Post on March 30, authorities might reopen an investigation into the December of 1999 club shooting where Shyne and Diddy were charged in connection to the incident that injured three people. The reinvestigation into the incident and the trial reportedly comes as the result of producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' February lawsuit alleging Diddy bragged "about bribing witnesses, and jurors in the criminal case concerning the 1999 NYC nightclub shooting with Shyne."

On Dec. 27, 1999, following an altercation between the Bad Boy camp and a man named Matthew "Scar" Allen, shots were fired and three people were injured at Club New York. Shyne was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon, assault and reckless endangerment, but found not guilty of attempted murder, and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Diddy was acquitted of all charges in connection to the shooting. In 2009, Shyne was released from prison and deported to Belize.

Shooting Victim Claims She Was Shot by Diddy

Back in February, Natania Reuben, the woman who was shot in the face during the infamous shooting, spoke out following the latest lawsuit against Diddy. She continued to insist Diddy was the one who shot her and not Shyne.

"I literally told everyone and never changed what I said," she said in a video released on social media. "I watched him. I got [shot] in the face. I watched him fire the gun. I've said it all this time. Even the surgeon who did my surgery...testified in the criminal trial that while they were putting me under [anesthesia], I was screaming, 'Puffy [shot] me in the face.'...Everybody knew he did it, but he paid off the club bouncer...and all these other people to hide the video. That's his MO."

