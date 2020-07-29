August 2020 New Music Releases

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many artists to make impromptu adjustments in their careers and although the hip-hop community was severely impacted with touring and album rollouts, the music hasn't stopped. In early July, Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, catapulted to the top of the Billboard 200 chart. The following week, Juice Wrld's posthumous release, Legends Never Die, arrived and had massive success with his own No. 1 on the same chart. Then, Flo Milli dropped off her very first mixtape, Ho, Why Is You Here?, which quickly began trending on Twitter. As the month wraps up, August is sliding in smoothly with a bunch of new mixtapes, projects, EPs and albums to look out for.

It's been two years since Aminé dropped off a project, but he's back and ready to deliver. On Aug. 7, the former 2017 XXL Freshman is releasing his latest effort, Limbo. The 14-track LP features appearances from J.I.D, Young Thug, Vince Staples, Summer Walker and more. Ahead of the album's arrival, Aminé has shared two songs that will appear on the release: "Riri" and "Compensating" with Thugger. Limbo arrives following the Portland, Ore. native's 2018 mixtape, OnePointFive.

NLE Choppa comes through with his debut studio album, Top Shotta, on Warner Music this month. The LP, which was originally announced late last year, is expected to arrive on Aug. 7. Fans were supposed to get the release at the top of the year, but NLE had to add some finishing touches. Back in May, the Memphis native said the album is on the way and also tweeted that there are 20 tracks on the LP. In December of 2019, he dropped his 10-song mixtape Cottonwood, which features appearances from Meek Mill and Blueface.

Buffalo, N.Y.'s own Westside Gunn is offering his third release this year: Who Made the Sunshine. Gunn announced the album earlier this month and will officially drop the project on Aug. 28. The Griselda Records founder has clearly been using the quarantine to his advantage and has been locked in at the studio, seeing as though he just dropped off Flygod Is an Awesome God 2 a little over three weeks ago. Before that, in April, he released another album, Pray for Paris. The tracklist and features for Who Made the Sunshine haven't been unveiled yet, but there's no doubt that Westside Gunn is going to deliver a solid project.

Take a look below to see a running list of albums, mixtapes, projects and EPs from Aminé, Westside Gunn, NLE Choppa, Wifisfuneral, Bodega Bamz and more that'll be available throughout the month of August.