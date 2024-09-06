18 Incredibly Odd Things Happening in ASAP Rocky’s ‘Tailor Swif’ Video

A$AP Rocky has long been known for his over-the-top fashion statements and his wildly creative music videos. However, with all the incredibly odd things happening in the recently released visual for his single "Tailor Swif," the Harlem native has certainly outdone himself.

After previewing the track all the way back in 2022, live on stage at Rolling Loud Portugal, A$AP Rocky finally dropped "Tailor Swif" on Aug. 30. The release was accompanied by an official music video directed by Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia that plays through like a bugged-out acid trip. So much so, that it seems like the video could only be concocted by either the creators of Alice in Wonderland or the leader of the A$AP Mob.

Originally filmed on location in Kyiv, Ukraine at the tail end of 2021, the bizarre yet highly entertaining music video stimulates the mind with imagery that includes one dog driving a getaway car as another rocks a shirt and tie while talking on a cell phone. Other scenes find a woman smoking a cigarette while dozens of other cigarettes protrude from her head. At one point, Rocky is even seen tapping into his inner contortionist by being stuffed into a cupboard with his legs wrapped over his shoulders. That's just the tip of the illusory iceberg.

The thought-provoking and hilarious "Tailor Swif" video has become extremely popular among A$AP Rocky fans. Trending as high as No. 4 on YouTube across the globe, the video has amassed just under 11 million views on the platform. The song itself, which is presumed to appear on Rocky's upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb, has received critical acclaim as well, raking in 6.8 million streams on Spotify in the week since its release.

Take a look at 18 of the most incredibly odd moments in A$AP Rocky's "Tailor Swif" music video and check out the full visual below.

See Odd Moments Scattered Throughout A$AP Rocky's 'Tailor Swif' Music Video

Watch A$AP Rocky's "Tailor Swif" Video