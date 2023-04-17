Archie Eversole’s Brother Indicted for Rapper’s Murder – Report

Archie Eversole's brother has reportedly been indicted and charged with the rapper's 2022 murder.

On Monday (April 17), local Atlanta news stations WSB-TV reported a grand jury indicted Eversole's brother, Alexander Krause, on April 4. He has officially been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection to Eversole's death. According to police records, Krause has been out on bond since Aug. 30, 2022.

As previously reported, Archie Eversole, most well known for his 2002 song "We Ready," was shot in his home in DeKalb County, Ga. on March 25, 2022. He was able to escape to a local Chevron gas station where police were called. Eversole was then taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on April 3, 2022. Police initially charged Krause with the murder, after prosecutors said Eversole implicated his brother in the shooting to gas station employees.

The DeKalb County Police released the following statement after the shooting.

"On March 25, 2022, Officers responded to the Chevron at 4410 Snapfinger Woods Drive in reference to a person shot," the statement reads. "Upon arrival, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries on April 3, 2022. Officers located the suspect, the victim’s brother, at the incident location (4592 Golf Vista Cir) where he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect is currently in the DeKalb County Jail for Murder. The victim has been identified as Arthur Eversole and the suspect identified as Alexander Kraus."

News later surfaced that Eversole was shot in the face while he slept. Krause’s attorney David Schnipper has denied his client's involvement in the murder.

XXL has reached out to the DeKalb County District Attorneys Office and Alexander Krause's attorney for comment.