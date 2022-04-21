Archie Eversole died after suffering a gunshot wound to the face while he slept.

The Atlanta rapper died on April 3, after being shot prior by his brother, Alexander Krause, a week prior, cops say. According to a police report obtained by XXL on Thursday (April 21), Archie Eversole was shot in the jaw and killed by his brother.

The "We Ready" rapper, who was discovered with his injuries at a gas station near his home, told police he was sleeping on the night of the incident when someone kicked in his door. It is not clear how Eversole got from his home to the gas station. Eversole was jolted awake by a bullet hitting him in the face. He could not identify the shooter and gestured that the gunman was still in the home when asked by police. He then began to fade in and out of consciousness.

At the scene of the crime, cops discovered the busted down door and Eversole's blood-stained bed as well as a blood trail leading up the steps to his room. They also noticed blood on the socks of Krause, who initially told them he was just checking on his brother.

When news first broke that Eversole had been shot and killed, the DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia released the following statement: "On March 25, 2022, Officers responded to the Chevron at 4410 Snapfinger Woods Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries on April 3, 2022. Officers located the suspect, the victim’s brother, at the incident location (4592 Golf Vista Cir) where he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect is currently in the DeKalb County Jail for Murder. The victim has been identified as Arthur Eversole and the suspect identified as Alexander Kraus."

Eversole was most known for his 2002 track "We Ready," which has turned into one of the biggest sports anthems in recent history.

XXL has reached out to the DeKalb County Police Department for comment.