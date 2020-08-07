Amine, NLE Choppa, Lil Keed and More: New Projects This Week

Every Friday, a number of rappers release new music for the avid and casual hip-hop listeners, and this week is no different. Fans can expect an album from an innovative Portland, Ore. rapper, a debut album from a Memphis native and an LP from an Atlanta-bred artist among others.

After a two-year-long wait, Aminé drops off his latest effort, Limbo. The former 2017 XXL Freshman has been building the momentum for the offering, releasing his tracks "Riri" and "Compensating" featuring Young Thug over the last couple of months. Both records appear on the LP. Not only that, Aminé is giving fans 15 other songs and a few guest appearances including Summer Walker, J.I.D, Vince Staples and more Prior to releasing Limbo, he delivered his mixtape OnePointFive in 2018.

Next up, NLE Choppa finally releases his debut album, Top Shotta. After first announcing the LP awhile back and experiencing a few delays, the project has arrived. He has a few guest appearances on the 20-song album including Mulatto, Lil Baby and Chief Keef. The LP also has NLE Choppa's hit single, "Walk Em Down," with Roddy Ricch. At the end of last year, the Memphis rapper dropped his mixtape, Cottonwood. Now, fans can see his growth on his first studio album.

Lil Keed is back with a new LP as well. The Young Stoner Life Records artist is offering the third installment of his Trapped on Cleveland series. The follow-up to Keed's 2018 effort of the same name has verses from his fellow YSL labelmates Young Thug and Gunna, as well as Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg and Future. In between Trapped on Cleveland 2 and 3, the ATL-bred rapper dropped off the projects Long Live Mexico and Keed Talk to ’Em. Nonetheless, the wait is officially over for Keed's fans.

Check out more releases from DaBaby, Rod Wave and others below.