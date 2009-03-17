88 Keys Speaks On Casting White Girls In His Videos

88 Keys doesn't discriminate, he just knows what he wants. The producer-turned-rapper recently released a video for "Stay Up! (Viagra)," the lead single off his debut LP, The Death Of Adam.

Starring himself and the song's guest, Kanye West, as elderly Viagra pill poppers, the clip features 88 pursuing a woman of the Caucasian persuasion. 88 also recently shot a video for "The Friends Zone," in which he once again courts a fair skin leading lady. XXL recently crashed "The Friends Zone" set and asked 88 whether his model picks were coincidental or premeditated.

"Honestly I’m not really concerned with people's ethnicities," 88 told XXLMag.com. "I felt like this video called for the lead... the female that’s playing the lead is of the lighter persuasion and you know I don’t have anything against anybody."

"You know, I’m actually married to a white woman and my daughters are half black, half white," he continued. "So hopefully people can look past the ethnicity and race game and just accept it for what it is. It’s a great song. It’s a great alternative rock song and I hope everyone would embrace it.You know I’m really trying to bridge the gap because I’m a lead singer on this song trying to cross over into another genre of music but all that set aside my genre is dope music and that’s what it is pretty much."

There's no word on when 88 Keys' "Friends Zone" video will be released.-Marvin Brandon