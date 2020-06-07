6ix9ine Is Making a “Locked Up” Sequel With Akon: Listen

People have been wondering who would be the first artist to collablorate with controversial rapper 6ix9ine. Now, it looks like we have our answer.

On Sunday (June 7), Tekashi shared an Instagram video of himself and Akon previewing an upcoming track off 6ix9ine's new album. The track is a remix of Akon's 2004 breakout single "Locked Up." In the video clip posted to Tekashi's Instagram page, he and Akon appear to be in a home studio listening to the new version they created.

"Thinking ’bout the things that I did/Got me thinking, like, why the fuck I did that?/Got me wishing that I could take it all back," 6ix9ine croons while being hyped up by Akon. "Fighting with these demons/Barely even eating/Barely even sleeping/This shit got me tweakin'/Fighting with my lawyers for a better offer/Just want to see my daughter."

The Brooklyn rapper-federal informant captioned the clip, "100,000 comments if you want this, LOCKED UP PART 2 IM ON ALBUM MODE THIS ALBUM GOING CRAZYYYYYYY @akon."

The collab is not totally surprising, considering Akon defended 6ix9ine snitching on his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gang both in November of 2019 and April of this year. Akon also said he would like to work with the polarizing rhymer.

“I’ma feature on that record," Akon told DJ Whoo Kid when asked if he would listen to Tekashi's new album. "Matter fact, I’m about to call Tekashi right now and say, 'Yo, T, what we doin’? I’m ‘bout to get on that record. Listen, I’m me, nigga. You can’t beat me up. I’m getting on that record.' That record probably be the hottest record that drop this year because of all that…Just think about all that surrounded this record. Even if you don’t like him. You gon’ get it, download it, out of curiosity.”

It looks like ’Kon stayed true to his word.

6ix9ne has been teasing a follow-up single to "Gooba" for a few weeks. Last week, he said he was delaying the release out of respect for Gorge Floyd protests.