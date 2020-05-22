6ix9ine Reignites Rich The Kid Beef, Tells Fans to Unfollow Rich

6ix9ine isn't done feuding with Rich The Kid on social media.

On Friday afternoon (May 22), Tekashi uploaded a post to Instagram, rallying his fans to unfollow Rich on IG in exchange for a follow on the social platform.

"UNFOLLOW @richthekid AND ILL FOLLOW THE FIRST 5,000 people," 6ix9ine wrote in the post. He then captioned the upload, "UNFOLLOW @richthekid and I'll follow you COMMENT WHEN DONE." Within 10 minutes, the IG post received nearly 200,000 likes.

6ix9ine via Instagram

The Brooklyn rapper and Rich The Kid's beef began earlier this month after Tekashi commented on social media about an alleged lawsuit Rich was facing over an unpaid jewelry bill. Rich denied the outstanding $234,000 bill, but 6ix9ine appeared to be a nonbeliever, responding to him on IG with an ellipsis.

Rich quickly replied to Tekashi's doubtful comment, writing on IG, "We can play if u want ... I got the time & you sure as hell ain't got more money than me or Jewlery or CARS." The "New Freezer" rapper wasn't finished, though. He then posted a short video on his Instagram story as he was landing in New York City, where Tekashi is from, but also where Rich was born, and captioned the clip, "The king is home."

6ix9ine poked fun at Rich The Kid's alleged debt, once again. "He's running from his debt in LA. I'm about to call 911," Tekashi said in response to Rich's Instagram story.

Shortly after, the "Gooba" artist attempted to involve Lil Uzi Vert in the cyber dispute, seemingly rehashing the Atlanta rapper's prior tension with Uzi. The two rappers began feuding back in 2018 when Uzi rejected Rich The Kid's suggestion to sign to his Rich Forever label.

Rich hasn't responded to 6ix9ine's diss yet.