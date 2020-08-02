6ix9ine Drops New Song, Video “Punani”: Watch

In what can either be seen as a genius move or a suicidal one, 6ix9ine is back on the streets of New York City. On Sunday (Aug. 2), Tekashi released the video for his latest single, "Punani," which shows him hitting the Big Apple streets.

The visual features the Brooklyn artist brazenly out and about in NYC. In one scene, he walks around with a large entourage. In others, he turns up holding large stacks of cash while surrounded by exotic whips. "Jiggy lil' bitch, jiggle on the dick/Watery, she puckerin' and shit," he raps over the Jasper Harris and Jahnei Clarke-produced track. "Guzzle, guzzle it/Eat it, she a doggie-ass bitch/Muzzle up her shit/She just want the ecstasy and shit/Drippy, drippy in this bitch."

This is Tekashi's fourth single he dropped since he was released from prison in April, following "Gooba," "Trollz" featuring Nicki Minaj and "YaYa."

Tekashi is officially off house arrest after completing his 24-month sentence for federal firearms and racketeering charges, a shortened sentence he received for cooperating with the federal government against his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. The last day of his home confinement was Aug. 1.

He quickly took advantage of his freedom and shooting parts of the "Punani" video on Sunday morning. Pictures surfaced of the rapper, all smiles, on a side street surrounded by cameras and people who are believed to be his security. Footage from the set shows the rapper stunting with large amounts of cash and exotic cars while being recorded.

It looks like the rapper-federal informant plans to continue to defy the naysayers. Last week, he reportedly signed a $5 million live stream deal with GlobalStreamNow. The Brooklyn rhymer's lawyers have expressed safety concerns and hopes he will move out of New York. “I’m concerned,” Dawn Florio, one of his lawyers, told the New York Post in June. “Lots of people condemn Danny for cooperating with the government. Even a young gang member who wants to make a name for himself could try something."

However, it appears Tekashi plans to stay and has reportedly hired a 22-person security team consisting of former law enforcement officers to protect him.

Watch 6ix9ine's new "Punani" video below.