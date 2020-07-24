6ix9ine Says He Signed a $5 Million Livestream Deal for One Performance: Report

6ix9ine is securing the bag and he isn't even a free man just yet.

According to a report from TMZ this afternoon (July 24), Tekashi has signed a $5 million deal with GlobalStreamNow, a live-streaming service, to perform a virtual concert for his fans in a couple of months. The Brooklyn rapper, who will be performing forthcoming records that haven't been revealed yet, is set to do the livestream performance on Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

The outlet also reports that that the show will last about an hour and the performance will feature 12 songs from Tekashi's album. He'll be interacting with fans during the livestream as well.

The album that these songs will appear on is likely one of the LPs he was given permission to work on while on house arrest. Back in April, Dawn Florio, one of Tekashi's attorneys, confirmed that he'll be working on a Spanish and an English album. While on home confinement, 6ix9ine has dropped three songs: "Gooba," "Trollz" with Nicki Minaj and "Yaya." The first two songs are in English and the latter is in Spanish.

6ix9ine's performance announcement comes a little over a week before the rapper is scheduled to be released from home confinement. Tekashi, who was freed from prison early due to coronavirus concerns back in April, officially completes his house arrest on Aug. 2. He is currently serving time for federal racketeering and firearms charges, but received a lessened sentence after testifying against former associates of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang.

As previously reported, as Tekashi counts down the days until he's a free man, he is taking a break from social media, per his attorney's suggestion. The rapper has temporarily deactivated his Instagram page to avoid inadvertently disclosing private information and jeopardizing his safety.

XXL has reached out to a rep for 6ix9ine and GlobalStreamNow for a comment.