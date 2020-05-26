6ix9ine Calls Out Doja Cat Despite #6ix9ineIsOverParty Trending

Despite his own battles with cancel culture, 6ix9ine is attempting to take aim at Doja Cat and recent allegations against her that claim she jokes about police brutality and takes part in racist chat rooms.

After Doja Cat released a statement on her Instagram page on Monday (May 25) addressing the allegations, she then did an Instagram live video apologizing. Tekashi hopped on Instagram on Monday to respond to Doja Cat's video addressing her controversial actions. He wrote, "She started with the wrong one...give me till tomorrow #canceldoja."

6ix9ine via Instagram

The supposed threat made by the "Fefe" rhymer seems to be a response to the apology video clip from Doja's Instagram live, in which she stated, "Your favorite artist—and there's no judgment—if they care about that? Wonderful. That's fine. There's nothing wrong about wanting a No. 1 and working hard to get to that No. 1. For me? I don't give a shit."

Both of these statements came after 6ix9ine's recent Billboard chart debacle when Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Doja Cat bested the 24-year-old artist for the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In the two-minute clip that Tekashi commented on, Doja never takes direct aim at 6ix9ine, nor does she mention him by name.

Doja doesn't appear to have said anything about Tekashi, but he has called her out in a second Instagram post. In another comment, the Brooklyn native wrote, "Someone called her Doja dog," making a joke about the animal reference in her stage name.

TheShadeRoom via Instagram

6ix9ine's comments about Doja Cat also come after Doja was accused of taking part in chat rooms with alt-right and White supremacists. The hashtag #DojaCatIsOverParty began trending and those in support of the social media movement also dug up inappropriate references to Sandra Bland in her music and past lyrics using racial slurs.

Doja has since apologized to her fans and those she has offended. In a social media post, the "Hot Pink" rapper wrote, "I want to address what's been happening on Twitter. I've used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn't have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I'm sorry to anyone I offended."

Doja Cat has yet to respond to 6ix9ine's recent comments about her.