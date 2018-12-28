6ix9ine is reportedly putting up a large portion of his own assets in order to get himself out of federal custody after he was arrested on federal racketeering and firearms charges last month.

On Friday (Dec. 28), the rapper's attorney Lance Lazarro told TMZ that he was putting together a bail package worth $1.5 million with the hopes of convincing the judge to release the Dummy Boy artist from the federal detention center he’s currently being held at. Lazarro will also make the case that the rhymer is not a threat to the community or a flight risk.

Lazarro hopes to file the motion before 6ix9ine’s next scheduled court date on Jan. 22. If the judge approves, the "Gummo" rapper will most likely be released and placed on house arrest after he posts the $1.5 million bail package.

As we have previously reported, 6ix9ine is locked up on federal racketeering and weapon charges. If convicted, he faces 32 years to life in prison.

Lazaro still maintains that 6ix9ine will not take any plea deal in this case, if presented with one. "A plea deal is simply off the table, even if the feds offer one," he told TMZ earlier this month. “[6ix9ine] was never part of a conspiracy, plain and simple. Nor did he ever participate in any incidents that the government has alleged.”

The judge did denied 6ix9ine bail during his first arraignment back in November, so Lazarro has a lot of convincing to do at the rapper's next hearing in January. 6ix9ine's federal trial is expected to begin on Sept. 4, 2019.