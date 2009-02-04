50 Cent Recruits Trick Daddy & Jacki-O In Beef Against Rick Ross

50 Cent has no plans of backing down in his battle with Def Jam rapper Rick Ross. In an interview this morning with syndicated radio personality Big Boy, Fif hinted at releasing more damaging videos aimed at the Boss starring several of the Florida rapper’s Miami associates.

Just like he did with Tia, the mother of Ross’ son William, the G-Unit head says he has plans for meeting Trick Daddy and Jacki-O to help in his quest to ending the Boss’ career. “With Jacki-O I spoke to her yesterday, she’s supposed to be flying out to come talk to me,” he told Big Boy. “Trick Daddy, it’s a lot of people out in Miami, they clear that that’s a fraud.”

The Queens-bred MC says he did his “homework” on Ross and can’t wait to unleash his next move. “[Ross] was supposed to speak to Greg Street yesterday,” 50 claimed. “They stopped that phone call from happening. I’m like why, I need you to keep going so you can create an explanation for me delivering the next thing.“

While 50 claims that Def Jam put a gag order on Ross, the rapper released a video for “Mafia Music” today- the song that initially launched the beef. The clip shows Ross standing in front of a pool wearing a suit and gloves while carrying a large machine gun. [Watch Here] – Elan Mancini