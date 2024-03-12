50 Cent Reveals Scheming Letter Created to Embezzle Money From His Liquor Brand

50 Cent has revealed a scheming letter that was allegedly used to embezzle money from his liquor brand.

50 Reveals Details of New Lawsuit

On Monday night (March 11), 50 shared a post on Instagram, in response to an embezzlement lawsuit he filed against spirits company Beam Suntory, which accuses the spirits maker of costing him millions of dollars. The rapper's post features a letter purportedly sent out by the company's CSO Steve Fechheimer. In the letter, which can be seen below, Fechhemier is notifying a third party they are acting on behalf of 50 Cent's liquor brand Le Chemin Du Roi.

50 Cent captioned the post, "This is the letter @beamsuntory sent without my knowledge to the people involved in the scheme that cost me millions. Do I really need to hold a press conference to walk everyone through exactly what happened with convicted felon Mitchel E. Green, Julious Grant, Arnaud Fabre and the guy Beam paid millions of dollars to help sell my brands, 'Lord Michael' Caruso. This will make a great unscripted project."

50 Cent sued Beam Suntory in New York Supreme Court back in January, accusing them of embezzling millions of dollars from his Sire Spirits company by hiking up prices of the champagne they were selling him and then splitting the difference. The losses are estimated to be in the $6 million range.

In a related case, 50 Cent sued coconspirator Mitchell Green in September of 2021. A judge found Green liable to Sire Spirits for breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud and unjust enrichment. 50 Cent was awarded a judgment of $6,194,293.



50 Cent's Attorney Releases Statement

50 Cent attorney has released the following statement to XXL about the new lawsuit.

"Sire Spirits seeks to recoup millions of dollars embezzled in a fraudulent scheme," Fif's attorney Craig Weiner writes. "The first co-conspirator, Mitchell Green, has already been found civilly and criminally liable in connection with this embezzlement scheme and is believed to be cooperating with federal prosecutors. Sire alleges claims against Beam Suntory, its Chief Commercial Officer Julious Grant, and his business partner “Lord” Michael Caruso. As alleged in the complaint, Beam Suntory could and should have prevented this fraud from happening. Shame on the lack of compliance by Beam."

Beam Suntory Responds to 50 Cent Lawsuit

Beam Suntory has released a statement responding to 50 Cent's lawsuit.

"Beam Suntory vehemently denies all allegation of wrongdoing," the statement reads. "It had no involvement in or knowledge of fraudulent activity alleged in the complaint, and any allegation to to the contrary has no basis in fact. It is undisputed that we honored all obligations to Mr. Jackson and Sire Spirits."

Check out the news report on 50 Cent's new lawsuit and his reaction below.

