50 Cent Drops “She Ain’t Got It” T-Shirts Taunting Teairra Mari

50 Cent has taken his trolling to a whole new level.

On Thursday (April 11), Fif jumped on his Instagram account to unveil a T-shirt, a tote bag and a phone case all emblazoned with either the phrase, "I Ain't Got It" or "She Ain't Got It," which are both references to Teairra Mari's 50 Cent diss song, "I Aint' Got It."

“Somebody forgot to trademark this, so I’ll just take it,” 50 wrote, adding, “Check me out, I’m different.”

For the unveiling of the anti-Teairra Mari merch, 50 apparently bought the domain name "Iaintgotit.com." The domain name redirects to his G-Unit store.

50's new merch comes less than 24 hours after Teairra announced on her IG page that she ended his career following the release of her diss song. "I hate 2 go back & forth but some1 should’ve ended this Imposters career a long time ago..Who would have thought it would’ve been me???" she stated.

Teairra's diss song "I Ain't Got It" alludes to 50 Cent's habit of constantly asking her about the $30,000 judgment he won against her in the revenge porn case stemming from the time Fif uploaded leaked explicit images of the reality show star. Back in February, the 31-year-old singer was adamant that 50 was never going to see his money.

"Curtisssss!!!! Cut the shit, u are the Police...& thirsty 4 attention ...peddling that cheap ass moonshine," she wrote in an Instagram post. "See, I was just about to Pay ur rat ass too .... Now, #Iaintgotit #youaintgettinit...Keep calling me a bitch & Imma put a fingerin ur booty......again! It’s Ms. Bitch."

It looks like 50 Cent is having the last laugh. Check out his new merchandise below.