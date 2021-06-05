UPDATE (June 5):

50 Cent's attorney, Stephen J. Savva, has released the following statement to XXL today (June 5) about the update in the case: “This was incorrectly reported as a break in at Mr. Jackson’s home in January. The unit involved is a leased corporate apartment for one of his businesses. Mr. Jackson resides in Houston, Texas. At the time the suspects were in the unit, Police drove by but did not realize the individuals were still inside. The entire matter was caught on surveillance cameras. We expect that the Police will recover and return all of the stolen property."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Following a five-month investigation, three men have been arrested for burglary at 50 Cent's apartment that nabbed $3 million worth of cash and valuables.

According to a report from local New Jersey media outlet The Daily Voice, published on Friday (June 4), Travis Villalobos, 31, Richard Murphy, 31, and Matthew Gale, 40, have been charged with grand theft, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief for their alleged involvement in the January 2021 crime.

50 Cent was in Miami on Jan. 16, which he documented on Instagram in a photo of himself, Fat Joe and Uncle Murda. The G-Unit leader reported the break-in the following day on Jan. 17. It is unclear if the burglary occurred the day prior or on the day the rapper reported the crime.

The Cliffside Park, N.J. apartment was reportedly being used as an office space by 50 Cent. There was an "estimated loss of approximately $3 million in U.S. currency and jewelry,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday. Authorities report the burglars accessed the home through a garage door window and made off with valuables taken from an unlocked safe.

Police were able to ID the alleged perpetrators after putting together clues involving a stolen car used as the the getaway vehicle. Following the break-in, police located a stolen vehicle that matched the car seen in area surveillance footage.

Matthew Gale was apprehended in Bergen County, N.J. following a SWAT Team raid on his home on May 19. Travis Villalobos was taken into custody in Broward County, Fla. on May 24. Richard Murphy was held at the Hudson County Correctional Center in Kearny, N.J..

The apartment was initially believed to be one of 50 Cent's residences. The attorney shared that the location was used as an office space for one of Fif's companies. "The unit involved is leased by one of Mr. Jackson's corporate entities," the artist's attorney, Stephen J. Savva, said Friday afternoon. "Mr. Jackson resides in Houston, Texas."

50 Cent made the move to H-Town earlier this year. He is already making his presence felt in The Lone Star State.

XXL has reached out to 50's team for comment on the case.