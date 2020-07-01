21 Savage Creates Free Online Financial Education Program for Youth

21 Savage is making good on his promise to help create a future with more financially literate youth.

On Wednesday (July 1), 21 Savage announced the launch of the Bank Account at Home initiative, which is an expansion of his Bank Account Financial Literacy Program ran by the national financial literacy non-profit Juma. 21's new program is an online educational platform that will educate students through virtual learning and cover students' pay wages after being furloughed due to COVID-19. Savage plans to make the program available for K-12 students and their families to have free financial literacy at home.

In a video announcement for his new initiative, the Atlanta rapper said, "I started my Bank Account financial literacy program in 2018 to help the youth with money management. Now that times are hard as ever during this pandemic and so many families are affected across the country, I feel it's more important than ever to give our next generation of leaders the tools to succeed in life."

"I feel like it's important more than ever to give our next generation the tools to succeed in life," the rapper in a statement, according to ABC 12.

The "Bank Account" rapper will be providing free wifi and tablets to kids in the Zone 6 section of Atlanta amid the coronavirus pandemic. 21 is also donating $25,000 to Atlanta's #ATLStrong COVID-19 relief fund, established by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms.

In February of 2019, the Grammy-winning rapper announced the first expansion of his Bank Account program and spoke on his desire to teach teens about what it means to be financially literate. He also referenced his own personal journey regarding financial literacy.

"While my #1 song was called 'Bank Account,' growing up, I knew almost nothing about bank accounts," 21 Savage said in a press release at the time. "As I have gotten smarter about financial management, I realize how empowering it is to control your money rather than be controlled by it. I want to help kids with a background similar to mine to get smart about their money."

The program is available at chime.com/21savage.

Check out 21 Savage's PSA for Bank Account at Home below.