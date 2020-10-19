21 Savage and Metro Boomin Release Chopped and Screwed Version of Savage Mode 2 Album: Listen

21 Savage and Metro Boomin have upgraded their latest album, Savage Mode 2, to pay homage to the 1990s.

On Monday (Oct. 19), 21 and Metro unleashed a chopped and screwed version of Savage Mode 2 to start the week off right. On the "Chopped Not Slopped" rendition of the 15-track album, which was mixed by Houston's DJ OG Ron C, the effort is flipped to fit the rap music style that was introduced by H-Town's DJ Screw nearly 30 years ago. Chopped and Screwed is a technique in which the tempo of hip-hop songs are slowed down to create what is called a "chopped-up" version of the original record.

Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul went on social media yesterday (Oct. 18) to announce the LP was dropping at midnight today. The 43-year-old rapper wrote in an Instagram post, "Oooohhh Shit‼️‼️ My Nephys Don Brought Back Chopped n Screwed To The Masses‼️Sh!t So GatDam HARD‼️💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 Droppin At Midnight ‼️." In the same video attached to the album's announcement, Paul shouted out DJ Screw.

"Man, I'm so glad you brought this shit back, man. Screw shit is the best. RIP DJ Screw," he said while listening to the remixed tracks in his Range Rover.

21 Savage announced the album on his social media as well by sharing the album artwork, but opted to go without a caption on the post.

Metro Boomin posted about the effort as well. "Chopped up not slopped up tonight paying homage to the OGs and classic hip hop," he wrote on Instagram, also paying homage to Screw. "That deluxe shit burnt out #RIPDJSCREW 💜🗡."

Savage Mode 2's tribute to DJ Screw and the 1990s is not the only nostalgic aspect about the joint effort. The album's cover is also a throwback to the past with the design inspired by but not created by Pen & Pixel Graphics. The company has created cover art for Snoop Dogg, Juvenile, Master P and more.

Since releasing the project on Oct. 2, the "X" rapper and the world-renowned producer have earned their first No. 1 album together on the Billboard 200 chart.

Listen to 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's "Chopped Not Slopped" Savage Mode 2 album below.