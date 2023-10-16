21 Savage Claps Back at Fan Who Roasts Him for Wearing Braids in New Photo

21 Savage had time after recently being called unattractive by a fan on social media.

21 Savage Claps Back at Fan

On Sunday (Oct. 15), 21 Savage debuted a new hairstyle, showing off a fresh set of braids after previously rocking locs for years. He captioned the post, "Got tired of the sister loc comments." One Instagram user was not impressed by the Slaughter Gang rapper's new look.

"Nothing will make him cute [I don't care]," the person commented under an Instagram blog.

21 Savage caught wind of the disparaging remark and replied to the post below, "And Photoshop can't make you thick, queen."

21 Savage Clears Up Immigration Issues

21 Savage's new look comes on the heels of him getting a new lease on his immigration status. Following a four-year immigration battle, the Atlanta rapper has been granted U.S. citizenship.

"She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph [21 Savage] followed all applicable Immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE," 21 Savage's attorney told XXL in a statement. "His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally."

21 Savage was arrested in 2019 and charged with being an illegal immigrant from the U.K., where he was born. He is now free to travel to other countries to perform. He recently celebrated his newfound freedom by performing in Canada and announcing plans to return to London.

Peep 21 Savage's new braids and his response to a fan who roasted his hair below.

