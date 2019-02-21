Here Are the 2019 Hip-Hop Music Festivals You Need to See

While festival season is typically a summer experience, your favorite rappers are hitting the stage at new festivals popping up year-round. As usual, rap is a dominating force across these worldwide shows.

The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is always one of the first shows to kick off the season, and with headlining acts this year that include Childish Gambino, Gucci Gang (comprised of Smokepurpp, Gucci Mane and Lil Pump), Wiz Khalifa, YG and more, it's definitely going to be turnt up. Ticketholders were almost set to see Kanye West this year as well—he ultimately pulled out because the organizers reportedly wouldn't construct the custom-built dome that he wanted for his set in the middle of the festival grounds.

Acts like Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Migos and Rae Sremmurd are dominating the festival scene in 2019. Fans will have various chances to catch them live, including 2019 Rolling Loud Miami, where they'll all be taking the stage.

More festivals are on the horizon as well, including the rescheduling of J. Cole's first annual Dreamville Festival and Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. Check out XXL's list of the festivals featuring hip-hop talent in 2019.