100 Essential Rap EPs – The Best of the Short & Sweet
More than ever, rappers are giving fans short, compact pieces of music, rather than full-lengths LPs. The format, formally known as an EP, or “extended play,” isn’t new. Hip-hop has utilized the quick fix strategy since the early 1980’s. Thanks to the success of Drake’s seven-track So Far Gone EP last year, though, a flood of artists, mostly newcomers (Freddie Gibbs, for example), are delivering sets that clock in at less than 30 minutes, with song tallies in the single digits.
Next Tuesday, the debut EP from Atlantic Records rookie, and one of XXL’s 10 Freshman for ’10, Donnis, Fashionably Late, will make its way onto iTunes. As he sees it, releasing EPs before official full-lengths equals smart business for new MCs. “In this day and age, it’s very difficult for an artist to just put out an album and sell,” says Donnis. “It’s something that you have to build up to and make sure that you’re gonna do numbers that are gonna make the record label happy, and know that you have longevity and a second chance.”
EPs aren’t limited to just rookies, however. Over the last three decades, both established and unproven artists have entered the short-form arena. Take a trip from the old to the new with XXL’s list of the “100 Essential Rap EPs,” presented in chronological order.
Too Short, Don’t Stop Rappin’
Label: 75 Girls Records and Tapes
Release Date: 1983
Too Short, Players
Label: 75 Girls Records and Tapes
Record Label: 1985
Too Short, Raw, Uncut and X-Rated
Label: 75 Girls Records and Tapes
Release Date: 1986
Mac Dre, Young Black Brotha
Label: Strictly Business Records
Release Date: 1989
N.W.A., 100 Miles and Runnin’
Label: Priority Records
Release Date: August 14, 1990
E-40, Mr. Flamboyant
Label: Sick Wid It
Release Date: 1991
Spice 1, Let it be Known
Label: Triad Records
Release Date: 1991
Ice Cube, Kill at Will
Label: Priority Records
Release Date: January 1, 1991
Esham, Homey Don’t Play
Label: Reel Life Productions
Release Date: April 15, 1991
Pete Rock & CL Smooth, All Souled Out
Label: Elektra Records
Release Date: June 25, 1991
Digital Underground, This is an E.P. Release
Label: Tommy Boy Records
Release Date: July 1, 1991
Above the Law, Vocally Pimpin’
Label: Ruthless Records
Release Date: July 16, 1991
Showbiz & AG, Soul Clap
Label: London Records
Release Date: March 17, 1992
Original Motion Picture Soundtrack [for White Men Can’t Jump], White Men Can’t Rap
Label: EMI
Release Date: April 7, 1992
MC Ren, Kizz My Black Azz
Label: Ruthless Records
Release Date: June 30, 1992
Eazy-E, 5150: Home 4 tha Sick
Label: Ruthless Records
Release Date: December 28, 1992
Brotha Lynch Hung, 24 Deep
Label: Black Market Records
Release Date: 1993
The Beatnuts, Intoxicated Demons: The EP
Label: Relativity Records
Release Date: April 6, 1993
Esham, Helterskkkelter
Label: Reel Life Productions
Release Date: September 13, 1993
E-40, The Mail Man
Label: Sick Wid It
Release Date: September 28, 1993
Eazy-E, It’s On (Dr. Dre) 187um Killa
Label: Ruthless Records
Release Date: October 25, 1993
Blackalicious, Melodica
Label: Mo Wax
Release Date: 1994
H.W.A., Az Much Ass Azz U Want
Label: Ruthless Records
Release Date: 1994
Soulja Slim (as Magnolia Slim), The Dark Side EP
Label: Hype Enough Records
Release Date: 1994
Esham, Maggot Brain Theory
Label: Reel Life Productions
Release Date: May 24, 1994
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Creepin’ on ah Come Up
Label: Ruthless Records
Release Date: June 21, 1994
King Sun, Strictly Ghetto
Label: Cold Chillin’
Release Date: September 27, 1994
The Almighty RSO, Revenge of Da Badd Boyz
Label: RCA
Release Date: September 27, 1994
Jemini the Gifted One, Scars and Pain
Label: Promo only
Release Date: 1995
Godfather Don and Kool Keith, The Cenubites
Label: Fondle ’Em Records
Release Date: 1995
Dangerous Dame, Escape from the Mental Ward
Label: No Limit Records
Release Date: February 28, 1995
Three 6 Mafia, Live by Yo Rep
Label: Prophet Entertainment
Release Date: December 5, 1995
D12, The Underground EP
Label: Promo only
Release Date: 1996
Jedi Mind Tricks, The Amber Probe E.P.
Label: Superegular Recordings
Release Date: 1996
Siah and Yeshua Dapo ED, The Visualz EP
Label: Fondle ’Em Records
Release Date: 1996
Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E., Metally Disturbed
Label: First Kut
Release Date: June 4, 1996
Company Flow, Funcrusher
Label: Official
Release Date: June 10, 1996
Akineyle, Put it in Your Mouth
Label: Stress Entertainment
Release Date: August 13, 1996
Cypress Hill, Unreleased & Revamped
Label: Ruffhouse/Columbia
Release Date: August 13, 1996
Fugees, Bootleg Versions
Label: Columbia
Release Date: November 26, 1996
Eminem, The Slim Shady EP
Label: Web Entertainment
Release Date: 1997
Atmosphere, Overcast! EP
Label: Rhymesayers Entertainment
Release Date: 1997
Jurassic 5, Jurassic 5 EP
Label: Rumble
Release Date: October 13, 1997
KMD, Black Bastards Ruffs + Rares
Label: Fondle ’Em
Release Date: 1998
The Beatnuts, The Spot Remix EP
Label: Relativity
Release Date: 1998
The Boulevard Connection, Sut Min Pik EP
Label: Fondle ’Em
Release Date: 1998
Necro, Cockroaches
Label: Uncle Howie Records
Release Date: 1998
Bizarre, Attack of the Weirdos
Label: Federation Records
Release Date: September 1998
Aesop Rock, Appleseed
Label: Promo only
Release Date: 1999
EA-Ski, 1 Step Ahead of Yall
Label: No Limit Records
Release Date: February 16, 1999
Blackalicious, A2G
Label: Mo Wax
Release Date: June 22, 1999
Outsidaz, Night Life
Label: Rufflife Records
Release Date: January 18, 2000
Bahamadia, BB Queen
Label: Good Vibe Recordings
Release Date: July 25, 2000
Mr. Lif, Enter the Colossus
Label: Definitive Jux
Release Date: November 14, 2000
People Under the Stairs, American Men Vol. 1
Label: PUTS Records
Release Date: 2001
Makaveli & Dillinger, Don’t Go 2 Sleep
Label: Pacaveli Records
Release Date: December 24, 2001
Eazy-E, Impact of a Legend
Label: Epic
Release Date: 2002
Aesop Rock, Daylight
Label: Definitive Jux
Release Date: February 5, 2002
Demigodz, The Godz Must Be Crazy
Label: Ill Boogie Records
Release Date: April 16, 2002
Mr. Lif, Emergency Rations
Label: Definitive Jux
Release Date: June 25, 2002
Knoc-turn’al, L.A. Confidential Presents: Knoc-turn’al
Label: Elektra
Release Date: July 30, 2002
J-Live, Always Has Been
Label: Triple Threat Productions
Release Date: 2003
Cage, Weatherproof
Label: Eastern Conference
Release Date: July 29, 2003
Jean Grae, The Bootleg of the Bootleg EP
Label: Babygrande
Release Date: October 7, 2003
J-Live, Always Will Be
Label: Triple Threat Productions
Release Date: November 4, 2003
Brother Ali, Champion
Label: Rhymesayers Entertainment
Release Date: May 11, 2004
Jay-Z & Linkin Park, Collision Course
Label: Warner Bros.
Release Date: November 30, 2004
Tanya Morgan, Sunset
Label: Promo only
Release Date: 2005
Aesop Rock, Fast Cars, Danger, Fire and Knives
Label: Definitive Jux
Release Date: February 22, 2005
Mac Dre, Back N Da Hood
Label: Thizz
Release Date: May 24, 2005
Twista, 2 for 10
Label: Atlantic Records
Release Date: November 15, 2005
Atmosphere, The Fun EP (Happy Clown Bad Dub Eight)
Label: Rhymesayers Entertainment
Release Date: 2006
Black Milk, Broken Wax
Label: Fat Beats
Release Date: November 21, 2006
The Pack, Skateboards 2 Scrapers
Label: Jive
Release Date: December 19, 2006
Cashis, The County Hound EP
Label: Shady Records
Release Date: May 22, 2007
Yung Berg, Almost Famous: The Sexy Lady EP
Label: Epic
Release Date: July 24, 2007
The Mighty Underdogs [Gift of Gab, Lateef the Truth Speaker, Headnodic], The Prelude
Label: MU Records
Release Date: October 2007
Atmosphere, Sad Clown Bad Fall 10
Label: Rhymesayers Entertainment
Release Date: October 16, 2007
Esham, Lamb Chopz
Label: Reel Life Productions
Release Date: October 30, 2007
Mike Jones, The American Dream
Label: Warner Bros.
Release Date: November 20, 2007
Lil Wayne, The Leak
Label: Cash Money Records
Release Date: December 25, 2007
Blue Scholars, Butter & Gun$ EP
Label: Rawkus/MASSLINE
Release Date: 2008
Tanya Morgan, The Bridge
Label: Interdependent Media
Release Date: 2008
Atmosphere, Sad Clown Bad Spring 12
Label: Rhymesayers Entertainment
Release Date: April 1, 2008
Esham, Esham 4 Mayor
Label: Reel Life Productions
Release Date: October 28, 2008
Nelly, 6 Derrty Hits
Label: Universal/Motown
Release Date: November 25, 2008
Blue Scholars, OOF!
Label: Rawkus
Release Date: 2009
John Forté, StyleFREE the EP
Label: Theory 7 LLC.
Release Date: 2009
Brother Ali, The Truth is Here
Label: Rhymesayers Entertainment
Release Date: March 12, 2009
The Red Giants, Chain Reaction: The EP
Label: Internet only
Release Date: June 8, 2009
Charles Hamilton, This Perfect Life
Label: Internet only
Release Date: August 2009
New Boyz, The Tie Me Down EP
Label: Asylum
Release Date: August 31, 2009
Gucci Mane, Wasted: The Prequel
Label: iTunes only
Release Date: September 8, 2009
Drake, So Far Gone
Label: Young Money/Cash Money
Release Date: September 15, 2009
Crooked I, Mr. Pig Face Weapon Waist
Label: Gracie Productions
Release Date: November 10, 2009
Slum Village, Villa Manifesto EP
Label: Ne’Astra Music Group
Release Date: December 15, 2009
Maino, Unstoppable – The EP
Label: Digital only
Release Date: February 2, 2010
Donwill & Von Pea, The Sandwich Shop EP
Label: Internet only
Release Date: May 18, 2010
Freddie Gibbs, Str8 Killa
Label: Decon
Release Date: August 3, 2010
Joell Ortiz, Farewell Summer
Label: Internet only
Release Date: September 10, 2010