100 Essential Rap EPs – The Best of the Short & Sweet

More than ever, rappers are giving fans short, compact pieces of music, rather than full-lengths LPs. The format, formally known as an EP, or “extended play,” isn’t new. Hip-hop has utilized the quick fix strategy since the early 1980’s. Thanks to the success of Drake’s seven-track So Far Gone EP last year, though, a flood of artists, mostly newcomers (Freddie Gibbs, for example), are delivering sets that clock in at less than 30 minutes, with song tallies in the single digits.

Next Tuesday, the debut EP from Atlantic Records rookie, and one of XXL’s 10 Freshman for ’10, Donnis, Fashionably Late, will make its way onto iTunes. As he sees it, releasing EPs before official full-lengths equals smart business for new MCs. “In this day and age, it’s very difficult for an artist to just put out an album and sell,” says Donnis. “It’s something that you have to build up to and make sure that you’re gonna do numbers that are gonna make the record label happy, and know that you have longevity and a second chance.”

EPs aren’t limited to just rookies, however. Over the last three decades, both established and unproven artists have entered the short-form arena. Take a trip from the old to the new with XXL’s list of the “100 Essential Rap EPs,” presented in chronological order.

Too Short, Don’t Stop Rappin’

Label: 75 Girls Records and Tapes

Release Date: 1983

Too Short, Players

Label: 75 Girls Records and Tapes

Record Label: 1985

Too Short, Raw, Uncut and X-Rated

Label: 75 Girls Records and Tapes

Release Date: 1986

Mac Dre, Young Black Brotha

Label: Strictly Business Records

Release Date: 1989

N.W.A., 100 Miles and Runnin’

Label: Priority Records

Release Date: August 14, 1990

E-40, Mr. Flamboyant

Label: Sick Wid It

Release Date: 1991

Spice 1, Let it be Known

Label: Triad Records

Release Date: 1991

Ice Cube, Kill at Will

Label: Priority Records

Release Date: January 1, 1991

Esham, Homey Don’t Play

Label: Reel Life Productions

Release Date: April 15, 1991

Pete Rock & CL Smooth, All Souled Out

Label: Elektra Records

Release Date: June 25, 1991

Digital Underground, This is an E.P. Release

Label: Tommy Boy Records

Release Date: July 1, 1991

Above the Law, Vocally Pimpin’

Label: Ruthless Records

Release Date: July 16, 1991

Showbiz & AG, Soul Clap

Label: London Records

Release Date: March 17, 1992

Original Motion Picture Soundtrack [for White Men Can’t Jump], White Men Can’t Rap

Label: EMI

Release Date: April 7, 1992

MC Ren, Kizz My Black Azz

Label: Ruthless Records

Release Date: June 30, 1992

Eazy-E, 5150: Home 4 tha Sick

Label: Ruthless Records

Release Date: December 28, 1992

Brotha Lynch Hung, 24 Deep

Label: Black Market Records

Release Date: 1993

The Beatnuts, Intoxicated Demons: The EP

Label: Relativity Records

Release Date: April 6, 1993

Esham, Helterskkkelter

Label: Reel Life Productions

Release Date: September 13, 1993

E-40, The Mail Man

Label: Sick Wid It

Release Date: September 28, 1993

Eazy-E, It’s On (Dr. Dre) 187um Killa

Label: Ruthless Records

Release Date: October 25, 1993

Blackalicious, Melodica

Label: Mo Wax

Release Date: 1994

H.W.A., Az Much Ass Azz U Want

Label: Ruthless Records

Release Date: 1994

Soulja Slim (as Magnolia Slim), The Dark Side EP

Label: Hype Enough Records

Release Date: 1994

Esham, Maggot Brain Theory

Label: Reel Life Productions

Release Date: May 24, 1994

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Creepin’ on ah Come Up

Label: Ruthless Records

Release Date: June 21, 1994

King Sun, Strictly Ghetto

Label: Cold Chillin’

Release Date: September 27, 1994

The Almighty RSO, Revenge of Da Badd Boyz

Label: RCA

Release Date: September 27, 1994

Jemini the Gifted One, Scars and Pain

Label: Promo only

Release Date: 1995

Godfather Don and Kool Keith, The Cenubites

Label: Fondle ’Em Records

Release Date: 1995

Dangerous Dame, Escape from the Mental Ward

Label: No Limit Records

Release Date: February 28, 1995

Three 6 Mafia, Live by Yo Rep

Label: Prophet Entertainment

Release Date: December 5, 1995

D12, The Underground EP

Label: Promo only

Release Date: 1996

Jedi Mind Tricks, The Amber Probe E.P.

Label: Superegular Recordings

Release Date: 1996

Siah and Yeshua Dapo ED, The Visualz EP

Label: Fondle ’Em Records

Release Date: 1996

Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E., Metally Disturbed

Label: First Kut

Release Date: June 4, 1996

Company Flow, Funcrusher

Label: Official

Release Date: June 10, 1996

Akineyle, Put it in Your Mouth

Label: Stress Entertainment

Release Date: August 13, 1996

Cypress Hill, Unreleased & Revamped

Label: Ruffhouse/Columbia

Release Date: August 13, 1996

Fugees, Bootleg Versions

Label: Columbia

Release Date: November 26, 1996

Eminem, The Slim Shady EP

Label: Web Entertainment

Release Date: 1997

Atmosphere, Overcast! EP

Label: Rhymesayers Entertainment

Release Date: 1997

Jurassic 5, Jurassic 5 EP

Label: Rumble

Release Date: October 13, 1997

KMD, Black Bastards Ruffs + Rares

Label: Fondle ’Em

Release Date: 1998

The Beatnuts, The Spot Remix EP

Label: Relativity

Release Date: 1998

The Boulevard Connection, Sut Min Pik EP

Label: Fondle ’Em

Release Date: 1998

Necro, Cockroaches

Label: Uncle Howie Records

Release Date: 1998

Bizarre, Attack of the Weirdos

Label: Federation Records

Release Date: September 1998

Aesop Rock, Appleseed

Label: Promo only

Release Date: 1999



EA-Ski, 1 Step Ahead of Yall

Label: No Limit Records

Release Date: February 16, 1999

Blackalicious, A2G

Label: Mo Wax

Release Date: June 22, 1999

Outsidaz, Night Life

Label: Rufflife Records

Release Date: January 18, 2000

Bahamadia, BB Queen

Label: Good Vibe Recordings

Release Date: July 25, 2000

Mr. Lif, Enter the Colossus

Label: Definitive Jux

Release Date: November 14, 2000

People Under the Stairs, American Men Vol. 1

Label: PUTS Records

Release Date: 2001

Makaveli & Dillinger, Don’t Go 2 Sleep

Label: Pacaveli Records

Release Date: December 24, 2001

Eazy-E, Impact of a Legend

Label: Epic

Release Date: 2002

Aesop Rock, Daylight

Label: Definitive Jux

Release Date: February 5, 2002

Demigodz, The Godz Must Be Crazy

Label: Ill Boogie Records

Release Date: April 16, 2002

Mr. Lif, Emergency Rations

Label: Definitive Jux

Release Date: June 25, 2002

Knoc-turn’al, L.A. Confidential Presents: Knoc-turn’al

Label: Elektra

Release Date: July 30, 2002

J-Live, Always Has Been

Label: Triple Threat Productions

Release Date: 2003

Cage, Weatherproof

Label: Eastern Conference

Release Date: July 29, 2003

Jean Grae, The Bootleg of the Bootleg EP

Label: Babygrande

Release Date: October 7, 2003

J-Live, Always Will Be

Label: Triple Threat Productions

Release Date: November 4, 2003

Brother Ali, Champion

Label: Rhymesayers Entertainment

Release Date: May 11, 2004

Jay-Z & Linkin Park, Collision Course

Label: Warner Bros.

Release Date: November 30, 2004

Tanya Morgan, Sunset

Label: Promo only

Release Date: 2005

Aesop Rock, Fast Cars, Danger, Fire and Knives

Label: Definitive Jux

Release Date: February 22, 2005

Mac Dre, Back N Da Hood

Label: Thizz

Release Date: May 24, 2005

Twista, 2 for 10

Label: Atlantic Records

Release Date: November 15, 2005

Atmosphere, The Fun EP (Happy Clown Bad Dub Eight)

Label: Rhymesayers Entertainment

Release Date: 2006

Black Milk, Broken Wax

Label: Fat Beats

Release Date: November 21, 2006

The Pack, Skateboards 2 Scrapers

Label: Jive

Release Date: December 19, 2006

Cashis, The County Hound EP

Label: Shady Records

Release Date: May 22, 2007

Yung Berg, Almost Famous: The Sexy Lady EP

Label: Epic

Release Date: July 24, 2007

The Mighty Underdogs [Gift of Gab, Lateef the Truth Speaker, Headnodic], The Prelude

Label: MU Records

Release Date: October 2007

Atmosphere, Sad Clown Bad Fall 10

Label: Rhymesayers Entertainment

Release Date: October 16, 2007

Esham, Lamb Chopz

Label: Reel Life Productions

Release Date: October 30, 2007

Mike Jones, The American Dream

Label: Warner Bros.

Release Date: November 20, 2007

Lil Wayne, The Leak

Label: Cash Money Records

Release Date: December 25, 2007

Blue Scholars, Butter & Gun$ EP

Label: Rawkus/MASSLINE

Release Date: 2008

Tanya Morgan, The Bridge

Label: Interdependent Media

Release Date: 2008

Atmosphere, Sad Clown Bad Spring 12

Label: Rhymesayers Entertainment

Release Date: April 1, 2008

Esham, Esham 4 Mayor

Label: Reel Life Productions

Release Date: October 28, 2008

Nelly, 6 Derrty Hits

Label: Universal/Motown

Release Date: November 25, 2008

Blue Scholars, OOF!

Label: Rawkus

Release Date: 2009

John Forté, StyleFREE the EP

Label: Theory 7 LLC.

Release Date: 2009

Brother Ali, The Truth is Here

Label: Rhymesayers Entertainment

Release Date: March 12, 2009

The Red Giants, Chain Reaction: The EP

Label: Internet only

Release Date: June 8, 2009

Charles Hamilton, This Perfect Life

Label: Internet only

Release Date: August 2009

New Boyz, The Tie Me Down EP

Label: Asylum

Release Date: August 31, 2009

Gucci Mane, Wasted: The Prequel

Label: iTunes only

Release Date: September 8, 2009

Drake, So Far Gone

Label: Young Money/Cash Money

Release Date: September 15, 2009

Crooked I, Mr. Pig Face Weapon Waist

Label: Gracie Productions

Release Date: November 10, 2009

Slum Village, Villa Manifesto EP

Label: Ne’Astra Music Group

Release Date: December 15, 2009

Maino, Unstoppable – The EP

Label: Digital only

Release Date: February 2, 2010

Donwill & Von Pea, The Sandwich Shop EP

Label: Internet only

Release Date: May 18, 2010

Freddie Gibbs, Str8 Killa

Label: Decon

Release Date: August 3, 2010

Joell Ortiz, Farewell Summer

Label: Internet only

Release Date: September 10, 2010