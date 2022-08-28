Yung Gravy somehow managed to have one of the most talked about moments at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Tonight (Aug. 28), Yung Gravy, 26, stirred the TikTok pot by bringing influencer Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling, 46, to the VMAs as his apparent date. The two were seen holding hands and even kissing at multiple different points during the event's pre-show.

Additionally, Gravy gave an interview to Page Six where he gave a little backstory on their relationship: "She’s like a Southern belle and I’m a Northern boy so it felt really cute and wholesome." He added that he's "into MILFs and she’s kinda the queen of MILFs.”

The reason why these moments were so significant tonight is because there is an entire backstory between Gravy and Easterling. Addison Rae's father and Easterling's estranged husband Monty Lopez was recently exposed for allegedly seeing younger women.

Eventually, Gravy began flirting with Easterling on TikTok. After she started reciprocating the sentiments, Lopez posted a video calling Gravy out and challenging him to a boxing match.

Gravy would later reply with a mature statement: "I’m a grown man. I’m not gonna fight you over TikTok drama. You’ve got one of the most successful daughters in the world and you decide to act half her age to try to get some attention while embarrassing your whole family. So grow up, get some help, and if we cross paths in real life, don’t do anything stupid.”

Regardless, Gravy bringing Easterling to the VMAs and kissing her is sure to have Lopez on a whole other level of anger.

