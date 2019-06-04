Video Appears to Show Young Thug’s Underage Daughter Driving a Car, Sparks Backlash

UPDATE: Young Thug has responded to the video, confirming that it is indeed his daughter, but denying any involvement in the situation. In a post shared to his Instagram Story on Tuesday afternoon (June 4), Thug addressed the matter.

"Never would I put my child's life in danger or anyone else's life. I am out of town and that video is clearly in Atlanta," Thug wrote. "I am a very safe man, especially when it come down to my kids. I am very smart, last thing I am looking for is clout/fame I have both. Plus she wouldn't dare even ask me could she drive a car.. But it'll be handled expeditiously."

You can view Young Thug's post and the original story below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Video has surfaced of a young girl who appears to be Young Thug's daughter driving a car down a public road. The clip was shared to The Shade Room on Monday night (June 3), and though it has not been confirmed that it's his child, the rapper has been facing extreme backlash for the clip.

In the 19-second video, the little girl is seen struggling to see over the steering wheel as she drives down a residential street. At one point, a hand from off camera reaches over to help keep her straight. There is no audio to confirm who the passenger is, but the hand looks like it belongs to a woman and not Thug.

We've previously seen Young Thug's daughter go viral in 2015, when she infamously told her mother she's "muthafuckin' tied." She also released a freestyle video in 2016.

Various celebrities appeared in the comments of the TSR post to express their displeasure, with Tyrese writing, "I’m almost sure DFCS is gonna see this," and former NBA player Matt Barnes adding, "Stupid."

Neither Thug nor his daughter's mother have responded to the video as of press time.

You can view the video of Thug's daughter driving for yourself below and some of the reactions. XXL has reached out to his reps for comment.