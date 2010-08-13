Young Jeezy vs. Rick Ross [AIM & Fire]
Yesterday [August 12] was a big day for Young Jeezy, as he released his new mixtape, 1,000 Grams, Vol. 1. But that wasn't the only reason the Atlanta trapper's name was hot in the streets. Many rap fans were speculating that Rick Ross's “The Summas Mine,” which coincidentally leaked yesterday, was a diss record response to Jeezy’s recent "Death Before Dishonor" freestyle over the Boss’s “B.M.F.” instrumental. On the eve of Jizzle’s fourth solo studio album, Thug Motivation 103, XXLMag.com gathered a handful of industry insiders—including hip-hop journalist and frequent XXL contributor Maurice Garland, BET.com’s Carl Chery, bossip.com’s Janee Bolden, gossip blogger Gyant of Gyantunplugged.com, and the founder of the Rap Coalition, Wendy Day—for a heated discussion on Jeezy's career over AIM. Let’s get it. —Jesse Gissen
Jesse Gissen: ok folks, welcome to AIM & Fire, XXL's new digital roundtable on hip-hop's latest trending topics. So as you all know we're discussing Young Jeezy today and it couldn't be better timing as it seems that Ross just let loose a diss track aimed at the man
Jesse: So what do you guys think about the song -- he doesn't mention Jeezy by name-- but it seems pretty clear.
Wendy Day: Exactly Jeezy is NOT from Cleveland, and I question if he even has a credit card to rent vehicles (LOL).
Jesse: Well, why would he put out the song today if he wasn't talking about Jeezy?
Carl Chery: Yea
Jesse: Jeezy just dropped the "BMF" freestyle that many questioned was a Ross diss
Gyant: Well he could argue "The Summas Mine" is for everybody
Janee Bolden: If you ask either one of them, I doubt either of them will admit talking about each other
Carl: Ross is gonna deny it being a Jeezy diss.
Maurice Garland: it’s all gay
Wendy: dunno, we're not with Ross to know why he put it out today--we only see a sliver of his life
Janee: super gay
Maurice: What happened to saying the name of the person you talking to
Janee: and the song sucks
Maurice: everybody just be talking loud and saying nothing
Wendy: I didn't like the song either.
Gyant: it's like texting someone a break up notice
Maurice: then get scared when somebody ask them
Jesse: ya'll southerners are too busy loving everybody - no one beefs like we do up north
Wendy: A dis song should be "Ether" or better....
Gyant: grow a pair of balls and SAY MY NAME
Wendy: The South beefs with weaponry...
Maurice: haha...nah, it's just like folks who leave blog comments with fake names like ThugBoi404
Gyant: true in NYC the beefs are alot more interesting...
Jesse: so you all aren’t convinced he’s talkin about Jeezy
Maurice: the South beef...cats do shit like hire hackers to hack into your studio and leak your album
Gyant: everything in the South is hospitality. Even the rap beefs.. to a certain degree.
Carl: the timing is too perfect, Who else would it be?
Wendy: I hate beef, so I'm not really qualified to speak, but if you are beefing, being accurate, direct, and name names.
Jesse: werd up Wendy
Gyant: Jeezy vs Rick Ross Beef = yawn!
Wendy: Jeezy is from Hawkinsville (not Cleveland). Why are we trying to decipher who he's dissing? SUPER YAWN!!!
Jesse: the thing that I don’t understand is Ross says in the song - in not so many words - ur entertainment and im the real deal. Can he get away with that?
Maurice: dude lives in his own world
Jesse: Do the streets wanna see a Ross/Jeezy beef?
Carl: I think it's a good battle, like if they really went in. They have similar lanes, they’re both on four albums. Jeezy’s music is going down and Ross’ music is going up. It’s at a point where the winner would take it all.
Jesse: there's hasn't been any big beef records in a min
Janee: I agree with Carl
Carl: seems like they're trading places
Gyant: Man I MISS the beef days.. I mean sure it was violent and totally inappropriate.. but man those were some good times.
Janee: Jeezy still hasn't really recovered from the Gucci beef
Maurice: I find all of it ironic from a music standpoint
Carl: interesting point, Janee
Janee: Look at where Gucci is right now
Carl: never thought about that
Wendy: Anyone who can stay afloat after being a fucking corrections officer, lying about it, getting caught, and still in rap....must be making hit records
Maurice: since Port of Miami...Ross basically makes Jeezy's songs but with grander production. Then he just said fugg it and re made "Trap or Die" with BMF/MC Hammer
Carl: it does seem like 103 might fall on deaf ears when it does drop.
Gyant: Yea Gucci definitely killed Jeezy . I mean lets just keep it real for a minute please
Carl: What's with all that push back on the release dates?
Wendy: Sales fears
Jesse: it’s been over a year
Janee: They don't take chances anymore
Carl: I love "All White Everything" but I just get the feeling that this album is gonna be his first dud.
Janee: You appreciate Jeezy for who he is Carl
Wendy: Sooooo, now that Gucci is about to move to Miami, will he have to beef with Ross next?
Gyant: I dont see why Jeezy doesn’t just grow a pair and take another shot at Gucci Mane... now that would be EXPLOSIVE..[pun intended]
Janee: Gyant everybody loves Gucci right now. Jeezy learned the hard way.
Carl: what do you mean, Janee?
Janee: I think he tried to maintain that Gucci beef and eventually it hurt him, because Gucci couldn't be stopped.
Wendy: (um, their beef was real)
Janee: it's not much different from when 50 tried to kill Ross and it just wasn't happening
Wendy: But 50 is a joke (I mean that in a nice way)
Carl: Didn't Gucci kill one of Jeezy's dudes though?
Janee: yeah
Carl: that was real beef, not no WWE shit.
Janee: it was definitely real beef
Wendy: He killed Pookie. Yes
Janee: but eventually it was deaded
Wendy: It was a lucky shot, but Pookie was a high level crip in Macon
Jesse: the real thing is - is that Gucci was away and Jeezy didn’t capitalize off that and try to regain his title
Carl: That's a good point. If Jeezy stuck to his schedule, he would have dropped when Gucci was locked up. He could have capitalized of that.
Wendy: He has NO control over Def Jam
Gyant: yea I still dont know why Jeezy didnt take Gucci's absence as an opportunity to regain the streets.
Wendy: And yes, a smart label would have dropped in an open lane.
Janee: I think in a certain sense that Ross has evolved
Gyant: I agree with you Janee
Janee: but Jeezy hasn't
Carl: YUP! People who used to hate on Ross back when he dropped "Hustlin" Are now saying he can spit.
Maurice: that sounds about right...buddy has evolved musically. he knows how not to mess up a beat
Gyant: I mean you can actually listen to Hip Hop in your mid thirties to forties without embarrassment and shame.... So I saute Ricky for that
Jesse: Has Jeezy hit a ceiling?
Janee: Did you listen to the new mixtape, he has a song called "Dope Boy Swag"
Maurice: it sounds like Dope Boy Karaoke
Janee: basically Soulja Boy for the D-Boys
Wendy: Ceiling? One hot single apparently is all it takes today...(LOL at Dope Boy Karaoke).
Jesse: concerning the tape - I couldn't believe he just put it out of nowhere, no anticipation, nothing, it's not the event that should be at Jeezy's stage in the game.
Gyant: Well I can tell you this, the streets are not buzzing about Jeezy. Like at all.
Wendy: Gyant is right....
Carl: Janee. you agree? Maurice?
Jesse: What’s the word on his singles, “Lose My Mind,” “Jizzle,” “All White Everything?”
Maurice: they played Lose My Mind...thats about it player.
Gyant: buzz on jeezy in atl = *crickets*
Janee: there isn't a new buzz on him, it's old buzz
Wendy: ditto.... Gyant
Carl: Maybe Jeezy has become a personality in hip-hop, and we don't care about his music anymore. Artists reach that point, like Busta.
Janee: I think “Death Before Dishonor” made folks talk but I think coming out and saying hey it's not about him kinda defeats the purpose.
Maurice: I think most "rap fans" dont care about music period. everybody is a personality
Wendy: We have fans in rap?
Jesse: Can jeezy recover with one new hit record?
Maurice: yes
Janee: Yes
Carl: He'll go gold.
Gyant: somebody needs to throw a kilo of coke in Jeezy's bag "accidentally" on his way to the airport, so he can picked up by the TSA hope for the best it pans out ala TI
Maurice: its' about hit records and jammin ass music
Carl: His platinum days are over.
Maurice: all the other stuff dont matter, just make some jamming ass music
Carl: You going to hell for that Gyant.
Janee: I'm with Maurice
Wendy: Yes....hit record, not drama
Janee: make good music, not gimmick music
Maurice: if you not making jammin ass music...it leaves room for folks to talk about other shit, which ain’t good
Carl: But even with a hit record, how much will Jeezy sell?
Janee: and don't be scurred. if you don't like him saying he's big meech, just be real about it.that dude is not big meech or larry hoover, I said it, come see me Ross.
Jesse: Do you think it was a good move for Jeezy put Plies on his first single?
Maurice: I think having Plies on the record was done with good intention,.its just the Plies performance wasn’t that great, it was annoying
Wendy: Have we ever known Jeezy to sneak dis? Any examples?
Gyant: Um your honor I’d like to present to the Hip-Hop Court Exhibit A: “Got damn hoe/ You got dem massive titties/ might as well roll with me/ to Magic City.” Who the hell else in hip-hop got massive man boobs? I’m not throwing shots. It’s an observable fact!! The defense rests.
Maurice: he said "massive titties"...thought it was "ass and titties"
Wendy: Gyant, you make a valid point.
Janee: Okay so why deny dissing him, when it was so clear
Wendy: I don't want a Jeezy v Ross beef. But if there is one, it needs to be clean and outspoken. Bad choice of words, but ya know...There has to be a way to promote records without beefing or subliminal dissing.
Maurice: @Wendy people too lazy to do other wise
Maurice: rappers are rapping for each other and industry people....hell with a fan
Wendy: (There are no fans left)
Carl: the biggest fans are the ones doing this for a living
Wendy: All industry, all rappers. My UPS guy raps, the cook at waffle house raps,
Carl: its Jeezy making a mistake by going back to the Thug Motivation
Wendy: "Reuniting" with Shawty Redd didn't fix that
Carl: After putting out a dope album like ‘Recession?’
Maurice: I would’ve like to hear Jeezy use more production like he did on Recession and Trap or Die 2. all that faux Drumma Boy/Shawty Redd stuff is....yeah. sound like one long ass song
Jesse: Was Jeezy away for too long and his spot got tooken
Wendy: Like Gucci took Jeezy's spot?
Maurice: Gucci always had a spot...the industry just couldnt deny him anymore. They was keeping buddy out, but it got undeniable after while
Jesse: Gucci stepped right into Jeezy's spot though
Janee: y'all are acting like they're interchangeable
Maurice: streets didn’t really havea choice
Wendy: Well, same lane...maybe not interchangable
Jesse: Jeezy and Gooch in the same lane
Janee: okay same lane
Wendy: If you step aside, people are supposed to pass you
Janee: ad libs and crack raps
Jesse: Yeeeeaaahhhhhhhhhhh Brrrrrrrrrrrrrr. And on that note - i think we gone...