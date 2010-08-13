Young Jeezy vs. Rick Ross [AIM & Fire]

Yesterday [August 12] was a big day for Young Jeezy, as he released his new mixtape, 1,000 Grams, Vol. 1. But that wasn't the only reason the Atlanta trapper's name was hot in the streets. Many rap fans were speculating that Rick Ross's “The Summas Mine,” which coincidentally leaked yesterday, was a diss record response to Jeezy’s recent "Death Before Dishonor" freestyle over the Boss’s “B.M.F.” instrumental. On the eve of Jizzle’s fourth solo studio album, Thug Motivation 103, XXLMag.com gathered a handful of industry insiders—including hip-hop journalist and frequent XXL contributor Maurice Garland, BET.com’s Carl Chery, bossip.com’s Janee Bolden, gossip blogger Gyant of Gyantunplugged.com, and the founder of the Rap Coalition, Wendy Day—for a heated discussion on Jeezy's career over AIM. Let’s get it. —Jesse Gissen

Jesse Gissen: ok folks, welcome to AIM & Fire, XXL's new digital roundtable on hip-hop's latest trending topics. So as you all know we're discussing Young Jeezy today and it couldn't be better timing as it seems that Ross just let loose a diss track aimed at the man

Jesse: So what do you guys think about the song -- he doesn't mention Jeezy by name-- but it seems pretty clear.

Wendy Day: Exactly Jeezy is NOT from Cleveland, and I question if he even has a credit card to rent vehicles (LOL).

Jesse: Well, why would he put out the song today if he wasn't talking about Jeezy?

Carl Chery: Yea

Jesse: Jeezy just dropped the "BMF" freestyle that many questioned was a Ross diss

Gyant: Well he could argue "The Summas Mine" is for everybody

Janee Bolden: If you ask either one of them, I doubt either of them will admit talking about each other

Carl: Ross is gonna deny it being a Jeezy diss.

Maurice Garland: it’s all gay

Wendy: dunno, we're not with Ross to know why he put it out today--we only see a sliver of his life

Janee: super gay

Maurice: What happened to saying the name of the person you talking to

Janee: and the song sucks

Maurice: everybody just be talking loud and saying nothing

Wendy: I didn't like the song either.

Gyant: it's like texting someone a break up notice

Maurice: then get scared when somebody ask them

Jesse: ya'll southerners are too busy loving everybody - no one beefs like we do up north

Wendy: A dis song should be "Ether" or better....

Gyant: grow a pair of balls and SAY MY NAME

Wendy: The South beefs with weaponry...

Maurice: haha...nah, it's just like folks who leave blog comments with fake names like ThugBoi404

Gyant: true in NYC the beefs are alot more interesting...

Jesse: so you all aren’t convinced he’s talkin about Jeezy

Maurice: the South beef...cats do shit like hire hackers to hack into your studio and leak your album

Gyant: everything in the South is hospitality. Even the rap beefs.. to a certain degree.

Carl: the timing is too perfect, Who else would it be?

Wendy: I hate beef, so I'm not really qualified to speak, but if you are beefing, being accurate, direct, and name names.

Jesse: werd up Wendy

Gyant: Jeezy vs Rick Ross Beef = yawn!

Wendy: Jeezy is from Hawkinsville (not Cleveland). Why are we trying to decipher who he's dissing? SUPER YAWN!!!

Jesse: the thing that I don’t understand is Ross says in the song - in not so many words - ur entertainment and im the real deal. Can he get away with that?

Maurice: dude lives in his own world

Jesse: Do the streets wanna see a Ross/Jeezy beef?

Carl: I think it's a good battle, like if they really went in. They have similar lanes, they’re both on four albums. Jeezy’s music is going down and Ross’ music is going up. It’s at a point where the winner would take it all.

Jesse: there's hasn't been any big beef records in a min

Janee: I agree with Carl

Carl: seems like they're trading places

Gyant: Man I MISS the beef days.. I mean sure it was violent and totally inappropriate.. but man those were some good times.

Janee: Jeezy still hasn't really recovered from the Gucci beef

Maurice: I find all of it ironic from a music standpoint

Carl: interesting point, Janee

Janee: Look at where Gucci is right now

Carl: never thought about that

Wendy: Anyone who can stay afloat after being a fucking corrections officer, lying about it, getting caught, and still in rap....must be making hit records

Maurice: since Port of Miami...Ross basically makes Jeezy's songs but with grander production. Then he just said fugg it and re made "Trap or Die" with BMF/MC Hammer

Carl: it does seem like 103 might fall on deaf ears when it does drop.

Gyant: Yea Gucci definitely killed Jeezy . I mean lets just keep it real for a minute please

Carl: What's with all that push back on the release dates?

Wendy: Sales fears

Jesse: it’s been over a year

Janee: They don't take chances anymore

Carl: I love "All White Everything" but I just get the feeling that this album is gonna be his first dud.

Janee: You appreciate Jeezy for who he is Carl

Wendy: Sooooo, now that Gucci is about to move to Miami, will he have to beef with Ross next?

Gyant: I dont see why Jeezy doesn’t just grow a pair and take another shot at Gucci Mane... now that would be EXPLOSIVE..[pun intended]

Janee: Gyant everybody loves Gucci right now. Jeezy learned the hard way.

Carl: what do you mean, Janee?

Janee: I think he tried to maintain that Gucci beef and eventually it hurt him, because Gucci couldn't be stopped.

Wendy: (um, their beef was real)

Janee: it's not much different from when 50 tried to kill Ross and it just wasn't happening

Wendy: But 50 is a joke (I mean that in a nice way)

Carl: Didn't Gucci kill one of Jeezy's dudes though?

Janee: yeah

Carl: that was real beef, not no WWE shit.

Janee: it was definitely real beef

Wendy: He killed Pookie. Yes

Janee: but eventually it was deaded

Wendy: It was a lucky shot, but Pookie was a high level crip in Macon

Jesse: the real thing is - is that Gucci was away and Jeezy didn’t capitalize off that and try to regain his title

Carl: That's a good point. If Jeezy stuck to his schedule, he would have dropped when Gucci was locked up. He could have capitalized of that.

Wendy: He has NO control over Def Jam

Gyant: yea I still dont know why Jeezy didnt take Gucci's absence as an opportunity to regain the streets.

Wendy: And yes, a smart label would have dropped in an open lane.

Janee: I think in a certain sense that Ross has evolved

Gyant: I agree with you Janee

Janee: but Jeezy hasn't

Carl: YUP! People who used to hate on Ross back when he dropped "Hustlin" Are now saying he can spit.

Maurice: that sounds about right...buddy has evolved musically. he knows how not to mess up a beat

Gyant: I mean you can actually listen to Hip Hop in your mid thirties to forties without embarrassment and shame.... So I saute Ricky for that

Jesse: Has Jeezy hit a ceiling?

Janee: Did you listen to the new mixtape, he has a song called "Dope Boy Swag"

Maurice: it sounds like Dope Boy Karaoke

Janee: basically Soulja Boy for the D-Boys

Wendy: Ceiling? One hot single apparently is all it takes today...(LOL at Dope Boy Karaoke).

Jesse: concerning the tape - I couldn't believe he just put it out of nowhere, no anticipation, nothing, it's not the event that should be at Jeezy's stage in the game.

Gyant: Well I can tell you this, the streets are not buzzing about Jeezy. Like at all.

Wendy: Gyant is right....

Carl: Janee. you agree? Maurice?

Jesse: What’s the word on his singles, “Lose My Mind,” “Jizzle,” “All White Everything?”

Maurice: they played Lose My Mind...thats about it player.

Gyant: buzz on jeezy in atl = *crickets*

Janee: there isn't a new buzz on him, it's old buzz

Wendy: ditto.... Gyant

Carl: Maybe Jeezy has become a personality in hip-hop, and we don't care about his music anymore. Artists reach that point, like Busta.

Janee: I think “Death Before Dishonor” made folks talk but I think coming out and saying hey it's not about him kinda defeats the purpose.

Maurice: I think most "rap fans" dont care about music period. everybody is a personality

Wendy: We have fans in rap?

Jesse: Can jeezy recover with one new hit record?

Maurice: yes

Janee: Yes

Carl: He'll go gold.

Gyant: somebody needs to throw a kilo of coke in Jeezy's bag "accidentally" on his way to the airport, so he can picked up by the TSA hope for the best it pans out ala TI

Maurice: its' about hit records and jammin ass music

Carl: His platinum days are over.

Maurice: all the other stuff dont matter, just make some jamming ass music

Carl: You going to hell for that Gyant.

Janee: I'm with Maurice

Wendy: Yes....hit record, not drama

Janee: make good music, not gimmick music

Maurice: if you not making jammin ass music...it leaves room for folks to talk about other shit, which ain’t good

Carl: But even with a hit record, how much will Jeezy sell?

Janee: and don't be scurred. if you don't like him saying he's big meech, just be real about it.that dude is not big meech or larry hoover, I said it, come see me Ross.

Jesse: Do you think it was a good move for Jeezy put Plies on his first single?

Maurice: I think having Plies on the record was done with good intention,.its just the Plies performance wasn’t that great, it was annoying

Wendy: Have we ever known Jeezy to sneak dis? Any examples?

Gyant: Um your honor I’d like to present to the Hip-Hop Court Exhibit A: “Got damn hoe/ You got dem massive titties/ might as well roll with me/ to Magic City.” Who the hell else in hip-hop got massive man boobs? I’m not throwing shots. It’s an observable fact!! The defense rests.

Maurice: he said "massive titties"...thought it was "ass and titties"

Wendy: Gyant, you make a valid point.

Janee: Okay so why deny dissing him, when it was so clear

Wendy: I don't want a Jeezy v Ross beef. But if there is one, it needs to be clean and outspoken. Bad choice of words, but ya know...There has to be a way to promote records without beefing or subliminal dissing.

Maurice: @Wendy people too lazy to do other wise

Maurice: rappers are rapping for each other and industry people....hell with a fan

Wendy: (There are no fans left)

Carl: the biggest fans are the ones doing this for a living

Wendy: All industry, all rappers. My UPS guy raps, the cook at waffle house raps,

Carl: its Jeezy making a mistake by going back to the Thug Motivation

Wendy: "Reuniting" with Shawty Redd didn't fix that

Carl: After putting out a dope album like ‘Recession?’

Maurice: I would’ve like to hear Jeezy use more production like he did on Recession and Trap or Die 2. all that faux Drumma Boy/Shawty Redd stuff is....yeah. sound like one long ass song

Jesse: Was Jeezy away for too long and his spot got tooken

Wendy: Like Gucci took Jeezy's spot?

Maurice: Gucci always had a spot...the industry just couldnt deny him anymore. They was keeping buddy out, but it got undeniable after while

Jesse: Gucci stepped right into Jeezy's spot though

Janee: y'all are acting like they're interchangeable

Maurice: streets didn’t really havea choice

Wendy: Well, same lane...maybe not interchangable

Jesse: Jeezy and Gooch in the same lane

Janee: okay same lane

Wendy: If you step aside, people are supposed to pass you

Janee: ad libs and crack raps

Jesse: Yeeeeaaahhhhhhhhhhh Brrrrrrrrrrrrrr. And on that note - i think we gone...