Young Capone Dead After Being Reported Missing

Young Capone, formerly known as RaRa, has died following days of speculation about his whereabouts.

Atlanta Rapper Young Capone Dead

Earlier this week, news began circulating that Young Capone was missing in Chicago. On Tuesday (Aug. 15), the Atlanta rapper's publicist Aleesha Carter confirmed his tragic passing.

"This is with a heavy heavy heart that I’m even posting this," Carter captioned an Instagram post featuring Capone's music videos. "We made magic when we strategically put out projects, always. Young Capone aka Dopeboy Ra aka Rara was one of my first Hip Hop/ Rap clients, and I can’t believe the news I just got of his unexpected passing! A friend…a client and just huge in East Atlanta. This is not the easiest post at all. Rest easy, RIP @dopeboyra."

Details surrounding the passing are scarce. Young Capone was reportedly 35.

Young Capone's Legacy

Born Rodriguez Smith, the East Atlanta native rose on Atlanta's underground hip-hop scene in the mid-2000s. His early standout releases included 2010’s Look Who’s Back and 2011’s Paper and Politics. He was later affiliated with T.I.'s Hustle Gang and appeared on the collective's 2017 We Want Smoke album. T.I. commented on the passing on Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 16).

"Deeply saddened by the loss of an Atlanta/Trap Muzik Legend," Tip captioned a statement from Grand Hustle. "Sending my sincerest condolences to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

Following his split with Hustle Gang, Young Capone continued to put out independent projects. Last December, Capone, who also went by Dopeboy Ra, released his latest album SlumMade 2.0.