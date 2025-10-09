YNW Bortlen Transferred to New Prison, Release Date Pushed Back

YNW Bortlen has been transferred to a new prison and has been given a new release date.

After first being transferred to the South Florida Reception Center, a state prison in Miami-Dade County, Fla., following his plea deal, Bortlen, born Cortlen Henry, is now a resident of the Madison Work Camp in Madison, Fla., according to police records obtained by XXL on Thursday (Oct. 9). In addition to the relocation, Bortlen's release date has been extended. His initial release date was listed as Jan. 6, 2032. It is now Sept. 22, 2033.

The reason for the update is unclear. XXL has reached out to YNW Bortlen's attorney for comment.

On Sept. 9, Bortlen accepted a plea deal in connection with his role in the YNW Melly double murder case. He pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact and witness tampering charges. In exchange, two murder charges against him were dropped.

The judge sentenced Bortlen to 10 years in prison and six years of supervised release, and gave him credit for time served. As part of the plea, Bortlen agreed to a proffer, which means he has to disclose information to prosecutors about the case. However, his attorney, Fred Haddad, insists this does not constitute snitching.

“I don’t represent snitches," Haddad told XXL in a statement. "Cortlen Henry is not a snitch, and he will not be cooperating or testifying in Melly’s trial. Anyone who claims differently has not seen the plea deal and has no idea what they’re talking about.”

If convicted at trial, Bortlen was facing the possibility of multiple life sentences.

See YNW Bortlen's New Mugshot and Release Date