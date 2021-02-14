Yella Beezy Arrested on Gun Charge

Yella Beezy was arrested on Saturday night in his hometown of Dallas, Texas and charged with gun possession.

According to Dallas arrest records obtained by XXL, Beezy, born Markies Conway, was stopped by the Dallas Police Department around 10:50 p.m. CST on Feb. 13 for running a stop sign and entering the highway from a private roadway or driveway. After being pulled over, police reportedly said they smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle, upon which they discovered a firearm but no marijuana.

The 29-year-old rapper was booked on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon as well as the traffic infractions. His total bond has been set at $1,000. He is currently still in police custody.

The rapper's camp believes the arrest was fueled by harassment. Beezy's manager, Adrian Low Brown, tells TMZ the gun the police found is registered. He also believes police used the weed smell excuse solely as a means to search Beezy's car.

XXL has reached out to Yella Beezy's team for comment.

Beezy is one of the hottest rappers on the Dallas rap scene and has been making his mark over the last few years. In October 2018, he was shot during a drive-by in Texas and later recovered from his injuries. He later put out well-received projects like Baccend Beezy (2019) and I'm My Brother's Keeper (2020) with TrapBoy Freddie. Last February, Beezy was sued for $1 million from a club assault over a fight he was allegedly involved in with another man. The Lone Star State rhymer recently announced on Twitter that he will be dropping new music this week.