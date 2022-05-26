Yella Beezy is back in the custody of Texas police today after being arrested for a 2021 sexual assault case.

On Thursday (May 26), Yella Beezy, born Markies Conway, was arrested by the Collin County, Texas Sheriff's Office, XXL has confirmed via police records. The 30-year-old rapper's apprehension came after a warrant was issued for his arrest the previous day. The reason given for the warrant is "bond held insufficient," meaning the judge in the case has decided the rapper's previous bail is not enough. His current bond is set at $1 million.

The latest incident is in connection to a November of 2021 arrest, in which Yella Beezy was charged with felony sexual assault, felony abandoned endangered child and misdemeanor unlawful carrying a weapon. Following that arrest, he was released on a $57,500 bond.

Several days later, new details emerged in the case, with an unnamed woman claiming she was raped by the rapper during a date. Following the additional news, Yella Beezy hopped on social media to defend himself.

"Y'all just gotta stop playing on my name," he began in the video last November. "I was arrested on false allegations. I was arrested before I was even questioned and I knew about anything [that] was going on, but it's false allegations. Everybody that knows me knows I'm not pressed over sex or anything of that nature. I ain't no aggressive person. That don't even fit me, at all...my character. Me and that same thing doesn't even belong in the same sentence. It doesn't even sound right coming out of my mouth."

Discrediting the child endangerment charges, he added, "The child endangerment sure doesn't feel right coming out my mouth ’cause everybody knows I would never harm my kids or put them in any type of danger. I die for my kids. So, the child endangerment doesn't have anything to do with anything sexual, for the people who can't understand...It's something that happened when they came and arrested me. But I can't really speak on a lot of the stuff. It ain't got nothing to do with my baby momma. It ain't got nothing to do with none of that. All the false narratives. They came and arrested me, but I can't really speak on a lot of the stuff ’cause my lawyers advised me not to, but I just had to speak out because people got stuff misconstrued."

XXL has reached out to Yella Beezy's team for comment on his recent arrest.