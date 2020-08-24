Vote for Your Favorite Hip-Hop Song on XXL Radio

What's your favorite hip-hop song right now? Who's your favorite artist? If you have several, that's dope! We want to know because DJ Digital from the XXL Higher Level Radio show will be giving you the biggest bangers of the week from your votes. Click below to vote for your favorite song this week. You can vote once every hour. So, come back and make sure your song gets the most votes.

Cast Your Higher Level Radio Countdown Vote!

  • "Blind"

  • "Blueberry Faygo"

  • "Do It"

  • "Don't Rush (Remix)"

  • "Emotionally Scarred"

  • "Girls In the Hood"

  • "Go Crazy"

  • "High Fashion"

  • "Laugh Now Cry Later"

  • "Make Em Say"

  • "Move Yah Hips"

    ASAP Ferg ft. Nicki Minaj, MadeinTYO

    Vote Now

  • "Muwop"

  • "Need Me"

  • "No Dribble"

  • "P*$$y Fairy (OTW)"

  • "Peep Hole"

  • "Popstar"

  • "Rockstar (Remix)"

  • "Tap In"

  • "The Bigger Picture"

  • "The Woo"

    Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch

    Vote Now

  • "Wake Up Love"

  • "Wap"

    Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

    Vote Now

  • "We Paid"

  • "What's Poppin (Remix)"

    Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez

    Vote Now
