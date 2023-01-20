Wiz Khalifa to Perform During NASCAR’s Clash Race

Wiz Khalifa has been tapped to perform at NASCAR's upcoming 2023 Busch Light Clash.

Wiz Khalifa confirmed last Saturday (Jan. 14) on his Twitter account that he would perform at NASCAR's clash race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 5. "This is going to be big," he tweeted.

In a press release, Wizzy promised to bring the party to the NASCAR event, which kicks off their 75th anniversary.

"The NASCAR cars will bring the noise, and I’ll bring the party," the Pittsburgh, Pa. rapper said in the statement. "We're going to have a great time celebrating together at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, and I can’t wait to see everybody there."

Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president for racing development and strategy, concurred with Wiz's sentiments.

"Wiz Khalifa is a gifted and talented performer with a worldwide following," he stated. "I know the fans will be on their feet during his performance at the Busch Light Clash as we celebrate the beginning of our 75th Anniversary season together."

Along with Wiz Khalifa, legendary West Coast group Cypress Hill will hit the stage for a pre-race concert at the 2023 Busch Light Clash.

"NASCAR drivers have the mentality of taking it to the limit on every lap, and we take the same approach with our music," said Cypress Hill co-founder Sen Dog in a press release. "We’re excited to have NASCAR return to our backyard, and we look forward to bringing some South Gate style to all of the NASCAR fans at the LA Coliseum."

Last February, fellow Los Angeles rhymer Ice Cube performed at the Busch Light Clash, which left many of the racing fans in attendance confused and at one point inattentive. People on social media also chimed in on the rap veteran's performance with some saluting the former N.W.A member while others thought Cube as the halftime act was pretty random.

Nevertheless, it looks like NASCAR loves hip-hop music.

NASCAR's 2023 Busch Light Clash will air live at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Radio coverage will also be provided on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Watch Ice Cube's NASCAR Performance Below