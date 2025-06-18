Whatever Happened With Ye Trying to Save Kodak Black?

Back in February, Ye vowed to help Kodak Black following a concerning video of the South Florida rapper sitting in the middle of the street. Did Ye keep his word?

Ye Says He Wants to Help Kodak

Kodak Black's struggles with drug abuse have been well-documented and often leave fans concerned. In February, a video of Yak sitting in the middle of the street went viral, causing Ye to speak out.

"I seen this video of my brother Kodak and I feel a calling," Ye said in a video shared on social media. "I thought about it before. I should go down to Miami. Maybe I can be the person to make a difference. And that's what I'm about to do right now."

Kodak Black Responds to Ye

The following day, Yak responded to Ye's heartfelt message.

"I f**k with Ye, Kanye a real one," Kodak said during a livestream. "Why I f**k with Kanye? 'Cause he know what he feel like, people be on bullsh*t... I'm pretty sure the feds 'gon probably like seize all that boy accounts. Kanye just did some real sh*t. You know what, I'ma do a collab with you, so bro can get some money and sh*t still."

Did the Ye and Yak Linkup Ever Happen?

It is unclear whether Ye and Yak ever had a pow wow or collaborated in the studio. No songs have been released or teased featuring the two rappers. And Ye, who is alway quick to share moments with fans, never publicized a meeting with Kodak.

In March, Ye tweeted, "I Love Kodak," amid dissing several other rappers. However, the proof of the help he was supposed to provide to the "Tunnel Vision" rapper has yet to surface.

Kanye West shows love to Kodak Black. kanyewest/X loading...

Ye Deals With His Own Addictions

Since Ye made his decree about wanting to help out Kodak, the Chicago rapper has been having his own issues, many of which have been brought about by his wild tweets. In the past few months, Ye has been dealing with his own addictions as well. His ever-present porn addiction has made headlines multiple times over the past few months. Ye also claimed to be hooked on nitrous oxide in a lawsuit complaint filed against his former dentist in May.

Yak seems to still be dealing with demons, too. In May, he concerned fans after rapping about having a meth habit on his "On the Radar Freestyle."