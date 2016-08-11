Wes Dog Luciano Flexes in “Run It Up” Video

After dropping the single a couple days ago, Wes Dog Luciano drops the video for "Run It Up," the street banger that's taking over the city of Chicago. The Young Chop-produced hit gets slick visuals of Wes Dog going around the city collecting the money his due. With his crew with him, the Chi-town native flexes with the city lights behind him. Straight from the notorious Cabrini Green Projects in Chicago, Wes Dog Luciano is someone to look out for.

"Runnin' up that bag/ flexing on them, got them mad/Hop in that whip, pulled off, did the dash/Runnin' up that bag/Rolling high, moving fast, getting cash, yea we on your ass," raps Wes Dog on the hook. Wes represents The OutFit Music Group right on this street anthem. Watch the video above.

