Wale Responds to J. Cole on “Groundhog Day”

Update (Feb. 22, 12:11 p.m. EST):

A couple months after he dropped the song, Wale has now shared an extended spoken-word version of "Groundhog Day." Listen to it below.

Original Story:

J. Cole's new track "False Prophets," where he appears to address his issues with Kanye West and Wale, has had the Internet buzzing for the last couple of days. With no name-drops on the track, people have been left to speculate who Cole is talking about until Jermaine explains himself. Wale isn't waiting for Cole to expound, an has responded to the Dreamville rapper with his own track titled "Groundhog Day."

The lines in question on Cole's track has him questioning a certain rapper's drive, which most have assumed was Ralph. “And I know he so bitter he can’t see his own blessings/Goddamn, nigga, you too blind to see you got fans, nigga/And a platform to make a classic rap song/To change a nigga life, but you too anxious living’ life,” raps J. Cole. “Always worried ‘bout the critics who ain’t ever f**kin’ did it/I write what’s in my heart, don’t give a fuck who fuckin’ with it/But in a sense I can relate, the need to be great/Turns into an obsession keeps a nigga up late."

Wale's response is produced by Jake One. The D.C. MC makes it clear that he is rebutting the North Carolina rapper. "I'm heavily flawed, but far from a false prophet Ima honorable Folarin, Cassius, Muhammad...why you talking?, he rhymes in the intro.

He even addresses Cole directly but not in a dissing way. "I remember me and Cole would open for Hov/Everyday a star is born I guess I died in the womb/I aint make it on Blueprint/So made me a blueprint/You got you a nice watch my minute was finished."

He continues, "I just heard a song about me in the hip-hop blogs/From a kid I know, some people say he hip-hop God/It hit home cause it's some truth/This I know it's a cycle/Like it's psycho when shit get dark."

Wale's bars have caught the attention of his contemporaries who are applauding him for his efforts.

Listen to "Groundhog Day," above.

See Fans React to J. Cole's Lyrics on "False Prophets"