Waka Flocka Flame’s Free University of North Carolina-Charlotte Show Canceled After Campus Shooting

Waka Flocka Flame's previously scheduled free concert at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte has been canceled after a shooting that left two dead and another four injured took place on the campus yesterday.

On Tuesday (April 30), Waka sent out a sympathetic message to his fans at UNC-Charlotte after he landed in Charlotte, N.C. Without any hesitation, Waka prayed for his fans at the university who may have been afflicted by the deranged shooter who opened fire on campus.

"I pray all of my fans are safe and ok!" Waka wrote on his Instagram Story. "It sure what's going on, I just landed in Charlotte to terry news! I will not be able to perform or even make it to the venue.. please to all my supporters and followers be safe!"

Waka's free concert, which TMZ reports was set to take place at the school's Jerry Richardson Stadium, was set to include performances from Saweetie and R&B group Next Town Down. As of this report, there's no confirmation whether the show will be rescheduled or not.

Prior to the cancellation of Waka's show, two people were shot and killed after 22-year-old Trystan Terrell opened fire inside a building at UNC-Charlotte as students were giving a presentation. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's, Terrell was charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm on educational property and discharging a firearm on education property.

Check out Waka Flocka Flame's statement on the cancellation of his free show below.

Instagram